Khelo India University Games: Launchpad for future Olympic champions, says CM Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the Khelo India University Games are being held across seven divisions of Rajasthan, bringing together young athletes from across the country.

He emphasised that these games are more than just competitions—they mark the beginning of many athletes’ dreams, with the potential to shape future Olympic champions.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Khelo India University Games at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, Sharma said that sports teach the values of struggle, perseverance, and resilience, enabling individuals to face life’s challenges fearlessly.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he urged the youth to “arise, awake, and conquer the nation and the world.”

He added that while India once longed for medals, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the country has gained global respect in sports.

Citing the recent victory of the Indian women’s cricket team in the World Cup, he said daughters are proving they are second to none.

Highlighting the state government’s efforts, Sharma announced a Sports Life Insurance Scheme that will provide life and accident insurance to international medal winners. Rajasthan has also launched its own Target Olympic Podium Scheme, inspired by the central government’s initiative, to support elite athletes preparing for global competitions.

He said the government has decided to allot land to Dronacharya Award-winning coaches, similar to the benefits given to Arjuna Awardees. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore (Retd.) said that since 2014, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has led to transformative changes in Indian sports.

He said the 12-day Khelo India University Games in Rajasthan will help youth achieve new milestones through discipline and determination. He praised the Chief Minister for giving Rajasthan new momentum across education, sports, industry, and the energy sector.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the games by placing the ceremonial torch—brought to the stage by a drone—on the main podium. A spectacular drone show depicted the evolution of sports in India and Rajasthan’s growth journey. Cultural performances marked the grand opening.

Earlier, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said that the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) is shaping the nation’s sporting future.