KMC Holds National Conference on ‘Aging: Holistic Perspectives on Hearing, Cognitive Communication, Voice & Swallowing’

Mangaluru: The Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology at Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, organized a Rehabilitation Council of India (New Delhi) accredited National Conference on ‘Aging: Holistic Perspectives on Hearing, Cognitive Communication, Voice, and Dysphagia’ on November 3rd and 4th, 2023 at KMC Marena Indoor Sports Complex, Attavar Mangalore. Dr Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Mangalore Campus) of MAHE, Manipal inaugurated the conference. He congratulated the organizing committee for addressing the importance of the social health topic and expressed his best wishes for the event’s success.

The Presiding Officer for the inaugural function, Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean, KMC Mangalore, lauded the department’s consistent efforts in organizing continuing rehabilitation education programs and urged them to embark on further initiatives of a similar nature. The organizing Chairperson and head, Dr Kaushlendra Kumar and Organizing Secretary Dr Preetie Shetty Akkunje, Assistant Professor of the Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology presided over the session.

The main objective of the conference was to provide updates on best practices for the early identification of age-related speech, language, cognition, swallowing, and hearing disorders among geriatrics. The program featured 13 plenary sessions and a panel discussion on specific aspects, with contributions from renowned national and international speakers in the field.

The conference was hosted Dr Michael Thaut, Professor of Music and neuroscience and Director of the Music and Health Science Research Center (MARC), University of Toronto, Chair of Special Interest group Chairs in the World Federation of Neurorehabilitation, Dr Nirmal Surya, President of the Indian Federation of Neurorehabilitation, and Dr S P Goswami, President of Indian Speech and Hearing Association.

A total of 57 research paper presentations on assessment and treatment related to geriatric healthcare were included in the conference proceedings. The event benefited more than 400 delegates from across the country.



