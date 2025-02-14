KMC Hospital and Land Trades Observe International Childhood Cancer Day with Distribution of Scholarships

Mangalore: KMC Hospital Attavar in association with Mangalore’s premier property developers, Land Trades Builders and Developers meaningfully observed International Childhood Cancer Day by distributing scholarships to 42 children who are either battling cancer or have survived the disease, helping them continue their education and achieve their academic goals. This scholarship distribution was part of the Land Trades ‘Vidya Sankalp Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, designed to ensure that the educational dreams of these children are not hindered by their health struggles. The scholarships, which will cover educational expenses until the children graduate, reflect Land Trades’ commitment to supporting young survivors in their educational journey.

The scholarships were presented during the International Childhood Cancer Day program organized by the Department of Paediatrics at KMC Hospital Attavar on Friday, February 14. Shrinath Hebbar, proprietor of Land Trades, and the company’s Brand Ambassador, Rockstar Roopesh Shetty, were present at the occasion. The invited chief guest, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament, joined the program later.

Dignitaries present on the dais included Dr. Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dr. Anand Venugopal, COO of Teaching Hospitals at MAHE Manipal, Dr. Chakrapani M, Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital Attavar, Dr. Harsha Prasad L, Consultant Paediatric Haematologist and Oncologist, and Dr. Suchetha Rao, Head of the Department of Paediatrics.

Addressing the gathering, Shrinath Hebbar congratulated the children on their brave fight against cancer and urged them to stay strong and aim to excel in life. “We can win the fight against childhood cancer if public awareness is supported by affordable, high-quality treatment facilities,” he said and appreciated the role of KMC Mangalore in providing compassionate care to young patients.

Rockstar Roopesh Shetty acknowledged the role of all the stakeholders in fighting cancer and said that, in addition to medical treatment, a positive attitude and confidence were key to success. He engaged with the children in a selfie session, singing, and dancing with them.

The invited chief guest, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament, who joined the program later, described childhood cancer survivors as models of courage and inspiration to society. “Cancer hurts not only the patient but also the entire family, and they need to be supported in facing this challenge. The government is sympathetic to their plight, and society at large should also respond. Together, with unity, we can win the fight against cancer.”

Dr. Harsha Prasad L, Consultant Paediatric Haematologist and Oncologist, and Associate Professor at the Department of Paediatrics, KMC Mangaluru, shared alarming statistics: “Nearly 400,000 children suffer from cancer worldwide, with up to 50,000 cases in India alone. In other countries, the cure rate is 80%, while in India, it ranges from 50% to 60%. This lower rate can be attributed to several factors, including a lack of funding and inadequate support facilities. For the past 11 years, we have been raising awareness about childhood cancer, engaging with parents, spreading information, and offering hope and confidence.”

He added that the pediatric cancer unit at KMC Hospital Attavar worked with the motto that no child should be deprived of treatment due to lack of money. Though many children are covered under various government schemes, there are huge gaps and deficits that need to be privately funded. As the children are mostly from poor backgrounds, the hospital actively coordinates with philanthropic individuals, NGOs, and charitable organizations to ensure that treatment is not abandoned.

Generous donors, including Rita Noronha (CEDSE), Herald Morris, Sabitha Shetty (Lions Club), Deviprada (Navachaitanya Foundation), Dr. Subba Rao (Pediatrician), Praveen (Jewels Group), Indian Cancer Society, Shrinath Hebbar, and the Manipal Group were felicitated.

Dr. Harsha Prasad L welcomed the gathering, while Dr. Suchetha Rao, Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics at KMC Mangaluru, proposed the vote of thanks. Deeksha, a cancer survivor, rendered the prayer song. The event was compered by Dr. Sannidhi and Dr. Chinmayi. The formal event was followed by an entertainment program featuring a magic show by Pangal Shenoy and interactive games.

About Vidya Sankalp – A Ray of Hope for Young Fighters

Vidya Sankalp is a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Mangalore’s prominent real estate firm Land Trades Builders & Developers, dedicated to empowering underprivileged children through education. The initiative particularly focuses on children fighting serious illnesses like cancer, ensuring that their education remains uninterrupted despite financial and medical challenges. Under this program, Land Trades provides long-term scholarship support, allowing these children to pursue their academic dreams and build a secure future. The initiative reflects the organization’s strong commitment to social welfare and community development, making a meaningful difference in the lives of young learners.

KMC Attavar’s Dedication to Childhood Cancer Treatment

The Department of Paediatrics, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangaluru has been observing International Childhood Cancer Day (February 15) every year with an impactful programme aimed at raising awareness, fostering support, and highlighting advancements in the treatment and care of childhood cancers.

KMC Hospital has been treating children with cancer since the year 2000 and remains the only dedicated paediatric oncology unit in Dakshina Kannada district.



