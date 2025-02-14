KMC Hospital Attavar, Land Trades observe International Childhood Cancer Day

Mangaluru: The Department of Paediatrics at KMC Hospital Attavar, in collaboration with Land Trades Builders & Developers, observed International Childhood Cancer Day at KMC Hospital Attavar on Friday, February 14.

Actor and director Roopesh Shetty inaugurated the event, highlighting the meaningful partnership between Land Trades and KMC Hospital. He stated, “Land Trades provides quality homes, while KMC Hospital Attavar provides quality care. Ultimately, quality is key in any endeavour. Credit also goes to the parents who support their children. They need to build confidence to overcome these challenges. With confidence, we can bounce back stronger.”

Shrinath Hebbar, proprietor of Land Trades Builders & Developers, encouraged the children to stay hopeful and strong, urging them to participate in various activities and work toward their recovery.

Dr. Harsha Prasad L, consultant paediatric hematologist and oncologist, and associate professor at the department of paediatrics, KMC Mangaluru, shared alarming statistics: “Nearly 400,000 children suffer from cancer worldwide, with up to 50,000 cases in India alone. In other countries, the cure rate is 80%, while in India, it ranges from 50% to 60%. This lower rate can be attributed to several factors, including lack of funding and high infection rates. For the past 11 years, we have been raising awareness about childhood cancer, engaging with parents, spreading information, and offering hope and confidence.”

The event also featured the felicitation of generous donors.

Dignitaries present on the occasion included Dr. Dilip G. Naik, Pro vice chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Mangalore Campus, Dr. Anand Venugopal, COO of Teaching Hospitals, MAHE Manipal, Dr. Chakrapani M, Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital Attavar, and Dr. Suchetha Rao, Professor & HOD, Department of Paediatrics, KMC Mangalore.

Dr. Harsha Prasad L welcomed the gathering, while Dr. Suchetha Rao, professor and head of the department of paediatrics at KMC Mangaluru, proposed the vote of thanks. The event was compered by Dr Sannidhi and Dr Chinmayi.

As part of its commitment to social responsibility, Land Trades Builders & Developers will extend financial aid to children battling cancer under its ‘Vidya Sankalp’ CSR initiative. This scholarship grant will cover their educational expenses until they complete their graduation, ensuring that health struggles do not hinder their academic aspirations.

KMC Attavar’s Dedication to Childhood Cancer Treatment

Every year, on International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD), the Department of Paediatrics, KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangalore, organises an impactful programme aimed at raising awareness, fostering support, and highlighting advancements in the treatment and care of childhood cancers.

KMC Hospital has been treating children with cancer since the year 2000 and remains the only dedicated paediatric oncology unit in Dakshina Kannada district.