KMC Hospital Attavar Inaugurates Renovated Orthopaedic OPD and Honours Former HODs

Mangaluru: On 20th June 2024, Dr Sharath Kumar Rao K, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Health Sciences, MAHE Manipal, inaugurated the renovated orthopedic OPD at KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangalore. Later, a program was held at Conference Hall 1 at KMC, Attavar, Tower 2.

Dr M Shantharam Shetty – Pro Chancellor, NITTE Deemed to be University was the guest of honour. The program commenced with the lamp-lighting ceremony officiated by the chief guests and other dignitaries. Dr Atmananda S Hegde, HOD of the Department of Orthopaedics, welcomed the guests and gave a gist on the history of the department.

The program also served as a platform to honour the former HODs of Kasturba Medical College Dr M. Shantharam Shetty, Dr B Seetharama Rao, Dr Umananda Mallaya, Dr Surendra U Kamath, and Dr K Ramachandra Kamath’s contributions in recognition of their distinguished service in the department of Orthopaedics.

Pro-Chancellor Dr M. Shantharam Shetty in his speech, recalled many memorable moments that he spent in the Department of Orthopaedics at KMC Mangalore from 1973 to 1997. He wished that the orthopedic department of the hospital would reach greater heights.

Dean of KMC Mangalore Dr B Unnikrishnan spoke on the occasion and congratulated the team Orthopaedics at KMC Hospital Attavar.

The chief guest Dr Sharath Kumar Rao K in his speech, praised the Orthopaedic team at KMC Hospital, Attavar for their dedication to providing high-quality patient care. He also recalled the moments he spent as a student at KMC Mangalore. He acknowledged the support of his teachers who were responsible for his present achievement.

Dr B Unnikrishnan – Dean of KMC Mangalore, Dr Anand Venugopal – COO of Teaching Hospitals, MAHE Manipal, Dr John Ramapuram – Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital Attavar, and Dr Atmananda S Hegde were all present on the dais.

Dr Vihar Joshi served as the master of ceremony, while Dr. Premjeeth Sujeer delivered the vote of thanks.