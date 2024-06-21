Govt car involved in fatal hit-and-run in Japan

Tokyo: A car owned by Japan’s Finance Ministry struck and killed a pedestrian near the Diet building in Tokyo before overturning while attempting to flee the scene, local media reported citing police.

The driver, Nobuhide Nohata, 55, has been arrested near the prime minister’s office, reported national news agency Kyodo.

Employed by a company contracted by the ministry, Nohata was driving the vehicle when it hit a 67-year-old man on a pedestrian crossing around 5:40 p.m. local time on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The car drove several hundred meters before colliding with another vehicle at an intersection, then overturned, partially landing on a sidewalk.

“When I tried to turn right, I was rear-ended,” Kyodo quoted the driver of the other car, describing his shock at seeing the overturned vehicle.