KMC Hospital Attavar Launches Comprehensive Obesity and Metabolic Clinic

Mangaluru: As obesity and metabolic disorders are on the rise across the region, KMC Hospital Attavar has launched a Comprehensive Obesity and Metabolic Clinic, bringing together multiple specialties under one roof for the prevention and treatment of obesity and its associated health conditions.

Speaking about the new facility, Dr. Sachin Krishna Raj, Assistant Professor, Department of Endocrinology, said, “Obesity is now understood as a chronic metabolic disease rather than merely a lifestyle issue. It is a leading risk factor for type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, joint disorders, and several other long-term illnesses. The objective of this clinic is to provide scientific, patient-centred care by integrating multiple specialties in one place.”

He said the clinic offers comprehensive evaluation and personalised treatment plans through a multidisciplinary team comprising specialists from Endocrinology, Clinical Nutrition, Physiotherapy, Gastrointestinal and Bariatric Surgery, and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Each patient receives an individualised care plan that may include metabolic assessment, medical weight management, dietary counselling, supervised exercise programmes, and, where appropriate, advanced surgical interventions.

Dr. Unnikrishnan, Dean, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangaluru, said, “The launch of this clinic reflects the academic and clinical excellence that KMC Mangaluru brings to patient care. Obesity and metabolic disorders require a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach, and our teaching hospitals are well-equipped to provide such comprehensive care. Initiatives like this reinforce our commitment to combining scientific rigour with compassionate, patient-centred healthcare for the people of this region.”

Dr. Chakrapani M, Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar, said, “Obesity is a complex medical condition that requires long-term, evidence-based management. Early diagnosis and a multidisciplinary approach can significantly reduce obesity-related complications while improving overall health and quality of life.”

Dr. Deepak Madi, Deputy Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar, said, “The launch of this clinic reflects the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced and comprehensive healthcare. By bringing various specialties together under a single clinic, patients can now receive coordinated obesity care without having to move from one department to another.”

The Comprehensive Obesity and Metabolic Clinic became fully operational on August 1 at KMC Hospital Attavar, providing the region with a dedicated centre for holistic weight management and metabolic health.

For appointments, contact 88615 86249.