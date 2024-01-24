KMC Hospital Attavar upgrades Comprehensive Cancer Care Services with State-of-the-Art TrueBeam Technology

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar has recently expanded its Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre, now known as the KMC Hospital Attavar Oncology Centre (KMCHAOC).

Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, Dr. B. Unnikrishnan stated that, “this facility includes specialized services such as Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Paediatric Oncology, Onco-Plastic Surgery, and Pain & Palliative Care under one roof making it a one-stop destination for all oncology-related services. The new centre features a dedicated Daycare centre for cancer treatment.

The new Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre is now equipped with the TrueBeam™ Radiotherapy system to provide faster and precision cancer treatment.

Dr M.S. Athiyamaan, Professor & HOD – Dept of Radiation Oncology of KMC Hospital Attavar, stated that the TrueBeam technology is designed to provide highly accurate and precise cancer treatments using cutting-edge imaging technology. This innovative system allows for quicker and more efficient treatments for all cancers. The TrueBeam LINAC stands out for its speed and precision, enabling quicker and more accurate image-guided treatment. Most treatments now take only a few minutes which means that tumours can be targeted with incredible accuracy and precision.

Mr. Raviraj, Chief Manager of Operations, KMC Hospital Attavar, shared that the cancer treatment under the True Beam technology is covered under Ayushman Bharat and other health insurance schemes, making these advanced cancer care services affordable and accessible to a wider population.

Dr Deepak Madi, Dy. Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital Attavar, invited everyone to the opening ceremony of the Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre at KMC Hospital Attavar on January 26th. The Chief Guest for this inaugural event will be Shri. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Honourable Minister of Health & Family Welfare of Karnataka, and the District In-charge Minister for Dakshina Kannada.

For more information, please contact 88615 86249



