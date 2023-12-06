KMC Hospital, Mangalore organises World Prematurity Day with Expert Insights

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, one of the leading healthcare service providers in Mangalore hosted an interactive awareness programme on World Prematurity Day featuring a talk by Dr. Mario Bukelo, Senior Neonatologist and Dr Avinash G Kamath, Consultant Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist at KMC Hospital Mangaluru. The event aimed at spreading awareness about preventing premature deliveries and fostering the neurodevelopment of infants.

The program brought together expertise to address crucial aspects of preterm birth and infant care, marking a commendable effort by KMC Hospital in advanced neonatal healthcare. Dr. Mario Bukelo, said, “Common causes of preterm birth include multiple pregnancies, infections and chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. However, often no cause is identified. There could also be a genetic influence. Better understanding of the causes and mechanisms will advance the development of solutions to prevent preterm birth. While World Prematurity Day is an opportunity to call attention to the heavy burden of death and disability and the pain and suffering that preterm birth causes, it is also a chance to talk about solutions.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Avinash G Kamath, Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore said, “World Prematurity Day is a global movement to raise awareness about premature birth and the hurdles babies and parents face every day to see their little one survive the day. Many survivors face a lifetime of disability, including learning disabilities and visual and hearing problems.”

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer of KMC Hospital, Mangalore said, “Addressing preterm birth is now an urgent priority. Active participation from government agencies, NGOs and the healthcare sector is required equally for research, policy-making and execution of programs to reduce the toll of preterm birth.”

Parents of over 25 premature babies expressed heartfelt gratitude during the program, emphasizing the exceptional care provided by the expert team of doctors and nurses at KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle Mangalore. The event was showcased as a platform for these parents to share their appreciation for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the well-being of their premature infants. The touching testimonials underscored the hospital’s commitment to delivering compassionate and effective healthcare, making the World Prematurity Day program a moment of profound significance for both the medical professionals and the grateful parents in attendance.

The Department of Women and Child at KMC Hospital offers comprehensive care, spanning from antenatal to postnatal stages, high-risk pregnancy care supported by state-of-the-art Neonatal and paediatric Intensive Care Unit facilities, with round-the-clock in-house doctors and specialist services.

