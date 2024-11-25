KMC Hospital Mangalore Saves Life of 3-Year-Old Boy with Complex Liver Condition and Epilepsy Through Multidisciplinary Approach

Mangalore: In a remarkable medical achievement, KMC Hospital Mangalore, located at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, has successfully treated a three-year-old boy diagnosed with Budd-Chiari syndrome and myoclonic epilepsy, conditions that posed a serious threat to his life. Through the expertise and collaborative efforts of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, the child has made a full recovery, showcasing the hospital’s commitment to providing cutting-edge care in complex cases.

In September 2024, Master Krish (name changed) was admitted to KMC Hospital Mangalore with severe abdominal distension, difficulty breathing, and a weight of just 12 kg. He had previously been treated for epilepsy with oral anticonvulsants. Upon examination, doctors noted significant abdominal swelling, with an abdominal girth measuring 63 cm. Further evaluation revealed that Master Krish was suffering from Budd-Chiari syndrome, a rare condition characterized by the occlusion of all three major hepatic veins, leading to fluid accumulation in the abdomen. His condition was further complicated by liver dysfunction and clotting abnormalities. Given the state of his veins and overall clinical condition, surgical intervention was deemed unfeasible, presenting a major challenge in addressing the occlusion and restoring liver function.

A multidisciplinary team, led by Dr. Soundarya (Pediatrician), Dr. Keerthiraj (Interventional Neuro-Radiologist), Dr. Vijay Kumar (Pediatric Intensivist), Dr. Machiah (Radiologist), and Dr. Sunil (Anaesthetist), quickly devised a comprehensive treatment plan to tackle the complexities of his case. The team performed an interventional procedure to place a stent, successfully restoring blood flow to the liver.

Dr. Soundarya commented, “Master Krish’s case was complex, with both neurological and hepatic challenges. It was crucial to address both his epilepsy and liver condition simultaneously to ensure a comprehensive treatment plan. It’s incredibly rewarding to see him recover so well.”

Following the procedure, the child’s condition remained critical due to his previous liver dysfunction. However, the dedicated doctors and nursing team in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit provided extensive care, and within a few days, Krish began to show signs of improvement. The restored blood flow to his liver helped normalize his liver function, and after a month, he is now healthy and free from symptoms.

Dr. Keerthiraj added, “The key to Krish’s recovery was the precise interventional procedure called DIPS that we performed to restore the blood flow to his liver. A direct intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (DIPS) is a procedure that decompresses portal hypertension by placing a stent in the portal vein from the inferior vena cava (IVC). It was a critical intervention, and we are happy to see the positive results. The multidisciplinary teamwork played a vital role in the success of this treatment.”

Master Krish’s recovery highlights the importance of collaboration among healthcare professionals in treating rare and complex medical conditions. His family expressed their profound gratitude to the medical team for their unwavering commitment to providing the best possible care for their child.

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, remarked, “This case truly exemplifies the power of teamwork in healthcare. Our specialists worked seamlessly together, combining their expertise to achieve the best possible outcome for Master Krish. We are proud of our team’s efforts and the care we provide to our patients. The hospital is equipped to handle pediatric medical emergencies and critical care, supported by a team of full-time pediatricians and super specialists across various fields.”

This case underscores the importance of timely diagnosis and intervention, as well as the critical role of a multidisciplinary team in managing complex conditions like Budd-Chiari syndrome and epilepsy. Master Krish’s recovery stands as a testament to the excellence of KMC Hospital’s medical staff and their holistic approach to patient care.

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India, serving over 7 million patients annually. The organization focuses on developing an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum, extending its reach to out-of-hospital care. Following the recent acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited, Manipal Hospitals now boasts a network of 37 hospitals across 19 cities, with over 10,500 beds and a talented pool of more than 5,600 doctors and over 18,600 employees.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for patients from around the globe and is accredited by NABH and AAHRPP. Most hospitals in its network are also NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited, recognized for their excellence in nursing. The organization has consistently been acknowledged as one of the most respected and patient-recommended hospitals in India through various consumer surveys.