KMC Hospital, Mangalore, Successfully Performs First Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Procedure

Mangalore: KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle, today marked a significant milestone in cardiac care with the successful completion of its first Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure. A team of skilled cardiologists, led by Dr. Padmanabh Kamath, a senior interventional cardiologist, performed the ground-breaking procedure designed to relieve the obstruction of a major heart valve.

Aortic stenosis, a degeneration of the aortic valve, commonly affects a large percentage of patients over the age of 70, causing recurrent chest pain and dizzy spells. Traditionally, treatment required aortic valve replacement through open-heart surgery. However, TAVI now offers a minimally invasive alternative, significantly reducing the need for open-heart surgery by allowing valve replacement through a small incision in the groin.

The team of experts successfully performed the procedure on a 73-year-old patient experiencing symptoms of Aortic stenosis. The surgery, completed in just one hour, resulted in the patient’s rapid recovery, with the expectation to walk the following day and discharge on the third day.

Dr Kamath and his team expressed their satisfaction and pride in announcing this achievement. “This procedure represents a major advancement in our cardiac care capabilities and offers new hope for patients suffering from aortic stenosis,” said Dr Kamath.

“TAVI is a complex procedure requiring a collaborative team effort,” said Mr Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer of KMC Hospital, Mangalore, Ambedkar Circle. “Our comprehensive heart care team at KMC Hospital includes 4 full-time Interventional Cardiologists, the region’s Only Cardiac Electrophysiologist, 3 Cardiac Surgeons with 2 Cath labs Dedicated Cardiac Operation Theatre, and Cardiac ICUs for advanced Cardiac procedures. The specialists and senior support staff ensured meticulous planning and execution from CT imaging to the final procedure. Previously, patients had to travel to cities like Bangalore for TAVI. We are proud to offer this advanced procedure in Mangalore, enhancing our cardiac care services and improving patient outcomes. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing top-quality care to our community.”