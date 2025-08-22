KMC Hospital, Mangalore successfully treats rare and life-threatening post-heart attack complication with emergency surgery

Mangalore: A 55-year-old male patient who was admitted to KMC Hospital, Dr. B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore, with acute chest pain was successfully treated for a rare and life-threatening complication of a heart attack. The patient, who was initially diagnosed with coronary artery disease and underwent an angioplasty, continued to have worsening chest pain post-procedure. Further evaluation revealed a ventricular septal rupture (VSR), a serious complication of myocardial infarction, requiring immediate emergency surgical intervention.

The surgery was performed by the surgical team comprising Dr. Harish RaghavanCardiac Surgeon, Dr. Madhav Kamath MCardiothoracic& Vascular Surgeon, and Dr. Iresh ShettyCardiac Surgeon,along with Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Narasimha Pai, KMC Hospital, Mangaloreand supported by the anaesthesia team of Dr. Rammoorthy Rao, Dr. Panchakshari Patil and Dr. Sunil.

The patient underwent a successful patch closure of the ventricular septal rupture using an artificial patch. Following surgery, he was closely monitored in the post-operative ICU, where he made steady progress and was shifted to the ward in five days. He was stable at the time of discharge.Ventricular septal rupture (VSR) is a rare but often fatal complication following a heart attack, occurring in 0.04–0.21% of patients, usually within the first three days of the infarction. It results from the development of a hole in the wall (septum) separating the heart’s left and right ventricles, causing abnormal blood flow and potentially leading to heart failure. While medical management carries an extremely high risk of mortality, urgent surgical repair is the treatment of choice. However, surgical outcomes also carry a risk due to the complexity of the condition and associated organ dysfunction.

On the successful outcome, Dr. Harish Raghavan, said, “Ventricular septal rupture following a myocardial infarction is one of the most feared complications in cardiology and cardiac surgery. The key to saving this patient’s life was rapid diagnosis, early surgical intervention, and coordinated teamwork across specialties. This case highlights the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in managing such critical situations.”

Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer and Hospital Director, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, added, “This case underscores the advanced cardiac care expertise available at our hospital. KMC Hospital has fulltime cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, cardiac electrophysiologist and two cath labs. We are proud of our team of doctors and support staff who worked seamlessly to save a patient facing one of the deadliest complications of a heart attack. Our commitment remains to provide world-class healthcare and lifesaving interventions to our patients.”

The case serves as a reminder of the need for early recognition of potentially fatal complications of heart attacks and the role of advanced cardiac surgical care in ensuring positive outcomes.