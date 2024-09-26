KMC Hospital, Mangalore to Host Walkathon in Observance of World Heart Day 2024

Mangalore: In observance of World Heart Day, KMC Hospital, in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mangaluru Branch, Rotary Club International, and Cardiology Society of Mangalore will host a walkathon on Sunday, 29th September 2024. The event is set to begin at 6:30 AM from KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, and will proceed via Balmatta- Hampankatta Junction, the route through IMA Hall, concluding at Marena Sports Complex, Kaprigudda.

Dr. Unnikrishnan B, Dean Kasturba Medical College Mangalore stated “This walkathon is part of a month-long initiative focused on increasing public awareness of heart diseases, their causes, and preventive measures. By encouraging regular physical activity and promoting heart health, the event aims to empower individuals to take control of their cardiovascular well-being. Shri Mullai Muhilan IAS, District Commissioner Dakshina Kannada, and Shri B P Dinesh Kumar DCP, Crime & Traffic Mangalore City have consented to Flag off of the Walkathon. Ayush Devadiga, a National level athlete from Khelo India will be the torch bearer for this walkathon.”

Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology Department at KMC Hospital Mangalore, highlighted the significance of the event, “This year’s World Heart Day theme is ‘Use Heart for Action’ and it aims to empower individuals to take care and prioritise heart health. We have been pioneers in advocating heart health awareness in Mangalore through various innovative activities over the years at schools, malls, media talks, health screening public camps, etc. This walkathon symbolizes our commitment to fighting heart disease and motivating the community to take proactive steps toward better heart health. We need to remember that caring for our hearts is a lifelong commitment, and every step counts toward a healthier future.”

Dr. Harish R, Senior Heart Surgeon at KMC Hospital Mangalore, expressed concern over the increasing rates of heart disease, “We are witnessing a significant rise in heart disease cases especially among youngster. Awareness and preventive measures are key to reversing this trend. As future leaders and caretakers of society, our youth needs to recognise the importance of heart health at an early age. Developing healthy habits now—like regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and stress management—not only protects your heart but sets the foundation for a long, healthy life. I urge all young people to take proactive steps to care for their hearts, and to spread awareness within their circles. Your heart is the engine of your body; let’s prioritize its care today, for a healthier tomorrow.”

Dr. Ranjan RK, President-Indian Medical Association Mangalore Branch & Asst. Governor Zone 3 Dist. 3181“Cardiovascular diseases are a growing concern in India, but through awareness, prevention, and community involvement, we can combat this trend. The Indian Medical Association fully supports such initiatives that encourage healthy lifestyles and emphasize the importance of regular physical activity. Also being a Rotarian we are always happy to join hands for such community reach programs and be a part of positive change in society. We congratulate KMC Hospital for taking this initiative and being a part of this noble cause.”

Dr. Rajesh Bhat U, Senior Cardiologist at KMC Hospital stated “It is an honour to join hands with the Cardiology Society of Mangalore for this Walkathon, a meaningful step toward fostering heart health awareness in our community. Regular physical activity, such as walking, is a simple yet powerful way to keep our hearts strong. Through this event, we aim to inspire people to take ownership of their heart health, especially given the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases among all age groups. Together with the Society and KMC Hospital, we hope to lead by example and encourage the community to make heart-healthy choices every day.”

Dr. Maneesh Rai, Cardiac Electrophysiologist, KMC Hospital Mangalore spoke on the details of the event “Participants are encouraged to wear red t-shirt/top to show solidarity for heart health awareness and be present at KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle at 6:15 am. Exciting prizes will be awarded in various categories during the walkathon, including Best Group/Institution Participation, Most Enthusiastic Participants, Best Slogan, and Best Placard. Winners of the Cold Cookery Competition conducted in association with Avatar Hotel, reels making competition and e-poster competition will be announced at the valedictory program of the walkathon at Marena Sports Complex Grounds. The valedictory program will be followed by breakfast. Transportation will be arranged to the start point.”

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer at KMC Hospital, Mangalore, stated, “KMC Hospital Mangalore has always been at the forefront for providing excellent clinical care blended with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Our multidisciplinary cardiac unit backed by 5 Interventional Cardiologists, the Only Cardiac Electrophysiologist in the region, Senior Cardiac Surgery Team, Critical Care and Emergency team along with experienced support staff, modern facilities ensure that patients with even the most complex conditions receive the best possible treatment and outcomes. We are proud of our team’s dedication and expertise, which continue to make a significant difference in the lives of our patients.”

Dr. Madhav Kamath, Consultant Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, Dr. Iresh Shetty, Consultant Heart Surgeon, Dr. Padmanbha Kamath & Dr. M N Bhat Senior Interventional Cardiologists were also present at the occasion.

World Heart Day, observed annually on September 29th, aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases and the importance of preventive measures to reduce their global impact. This year’s campaign focuses on educating the public about heart health risks and promoting a heart-healthy lifestyle through community engagement initiatives like the walkathon.

To register for the walkathon WhatsApp your entries to 9008167071

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds, and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for many patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.