Manish Pinto Selected for Prestigious Theatre Training in Singapore

Mangaluru: Manish Pinto from Derebail, Mangalore has been selected for a 3-year Professional Theatre Training Program at World renowned Intercultural Theatre Institute in Singapore. He was selected through a tough interview held recently in Hyderabad.

Training in Prominent Classical Art forms like Japan’s Noh Theatre, China’s Beijing Opera and Tai-Chi, Indonesia’s Wayang Wong, India’s Koodiyattam, and others will be included in this program. Along with a detailed study of Contemporary Theatre, the Program will also include the study of Acting, Physical Theatre, Voice Modulation, and other Technicalities of Theatre. Manish is only the 3rd Thespian ever from Karnataka to be selected for this program since its induction in 2000.

An Alumnus of Mandd Sobhann’s Professional Theatre Repertory – Kalakul, He’s been conferred with ‘Artiste of The Year’ Award in 2019. A Graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD) – Tripura, Manish has also conducted multiple Workshops across Manipur, Tripura, and Kashmir. He has participated in NSD’s International Theatre Festival ‘Bharat Rang Mahotsav’, acted in over 20 Plays in Konkani, Kannada, Tulu, Hindi, and other languages, and has Directed 4 Plays.