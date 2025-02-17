Kolkata Knight Riders bring IPL trophy tour to Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Kolkata Knight Riders’ historic Trophy Tour made a grand stop in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, bringing the IPL 2024 championship celebrations to Odisha.

The prestigious IPL trophy was first taken to the Jagannath Puri Temple, before heading to Nexus Esplanade Mall, where thousands of passionate fans gathered to celebrate the team’s achievements.

This milestone event is part of KKR’s first-ever nationwide Trophy Tour, a one-of-a-kind initiative allowing supporters across India to celebrate the team’s remarkable journey to their third IPL title. The Bhubaneswar leg of the tour helped KKR engage with its supporters across the city, exhibiting the connection between the franchise and its fans.

The atmosphere was electric as the fans enjoyed giveaways and photo opportunities with the coveted trophy, further reflecting KKR’s commitment to bringing the celebration beyond the field and to their fans across the nation.

Having started in Guwahati, the Trophy Tour continues across India, with several more cities set to experience the excitement in the coming weeks.

Earlier in the day, the schedule for the upcoming edition of the tournament was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through broadcasters JioHotstar on Sunday, with 13 venues set to host 74 IPL 2025 matches over 65 days.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 opening match at their home ground Eden Gardens on March 22. The ten-team tournament will begin 12 days after the Champions Trophy ends on March 9.

Kolkata is also slated to host Qualifier 2 (on May 23) and the title clash on May 25

KKR has made four appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship thrice (2012, 2014, 2024).