Konaje Police Issue Look Out Notice for Missing Man from Pavoor Village

Mangaluru: The Konaje Police Station, under Mangaluru City Police, has issued a Look Out Notice for Ameer Malar, a 46-year-old resident of Pavoor Village, who has been missing since June 11, 2022, from Bengaluru.

According to police sources, Ameer Malar, son of P. M. Mohammed, is 5.9 feet tall and conversant in Tulu, Kannada, and Beary languages. Despite extensive efforts, there has been no trace of him since his disappearance over two years ago.

The police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could assist in locating the missing person. Anyone having details regarding his whereabouts is requested to immediately contact the Konaje Police Station or the Mangaluru City Police.

Contact Numbers: 0824-2220536 / 9019873901 / 9480802351