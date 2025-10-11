Konkan Yuva Announces Inaugural Yuva Olympics 2025 in Dubai

“Together We Play, Together We Rise”

Dubai, UAE: Konkan Yuva, the youth wing of the Konkani Catholic community under St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubai, is pleased to announce Yuva Olympics 2025, a landmark one-day sports festival that aims to bring together community, competition, and culture. The event will be held on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Springdales School, Al Quoz, from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Event at a Glance

● Opening Ceremony: Expect a spectacular Brass Band procession and a grand March Past featuring all participating teams.

● Track Events: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m (Women), 1500m (Men), and Mixed Relay

● Field Events: Long Jump, Shot Put

● Special Team Challenges: Tug of War (7-member teams)

● Signature Highlight: CrossFit Obstacle Race (individual)

● Community Experience: Food stalls, live DJ, interactive spot games

● Awards & Closing: Crowning of the first Yuva Olympics Champions

Participation Details

● A minimum of 16 members required per team

● Events are divided into three age categories:

• 18–28 years

• 29–38 years

• 39 years & above

To secure a coveted participation slot, teams must note that the final date for registration is Sunday, October 12th, 2025.

Full Rules & Event Guidelines:

Click here to view the official rulebook

Contact for registrations or inquiries:

● Jovita Rebello: +971 56 267 7124

● Sushmita Sequeira: +971 52 639 4203

● Prajwal Lopes: +971 54 466 6292

About Konkan Yuva

Since its inception in 2005, Konkan Yuva has stood as a vibrant support system and cultural hub for Konkani youth in the UAE. Affiliated with St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubai, its mission is to nurture spiritual, cultural, and personal growth through service, fellowship, and events that bring the community together.

Why Attend?

Yuva Olympics 2025 is not just about competition; it’s about forging friendships, nurturing pride in heritage, and celebrating unity in motion. Be part of this historic first edition and witness the crowning of the Yuva Olympics Champions!