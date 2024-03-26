Konkan Yuva Dubai holds Blood Donation Camp 2024

Dubai: Konkan Yuva Dubai along with YAM and SMMC organized a Blood Donation Camp Drive 2024 at the Dubai Health Authority, Al Jaddaf. A total of 160 people, including participants, volunteers, and well-wishers, gathered for the event.

Out of 140 registered participants, 120 were accepted to donate blood, showing strong community support for the cause. Special thanks was extended to Mr Bala for his crucial role in organizing the camp.

The camp’s success highlights the importance of community involvement in healthcare initiatives. It provides hope for patients in need and emphasizes the impact of collective action in fostering a compassionate society.