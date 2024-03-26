Six Arrested for Assualting Engineering Student in Manipal

Udupi: The Manipal police on Monday, March 25, arrested six persons in connection with assaulting an engineering student on Saturday night (March 23) by tresspassing into the apartment in which he lived in Manipal.

The arrested have been identified as Rishith Hegde, (20) from Alevoor, Gagan Ganesh (20), from Ulthoor, Kanishk Hegde (20), from Bailoor, Karkala, Vidith Shetty (19), from Udupi and Ankith Shetty (20), from Ambalapady. The sixth one is a 17-year-old minor.

The accused face charges of assaulting a third year computer science student of an engineering college in Manipal.

Police said that the accused assaulted student, Arush Kumar, in the bar lounge in Manipal on Saturday night over a trivial issue. Later, they followed him to his apartment in Ishwar Nagar in Manipal and assaulted him again. Police watched the CCTV footage of the apartment which had recorded the scene of six persons assaulting the student on the verandah.

Based on the inputs given by the student and the footage, police arrested the accused.

The accused had left the apartment when the occupants of other rooms came to the rescue of Arush.

Police have registered a case under Sections 143, 147, 448, 323, 504, 506 and 149 of IPC against the six accused.



