Konkani Cultural Icon Eric Ozario Receives State Honour in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Eric Ozario, the esteemed former president of the Konkani Sahitya Academy and the revered Gurkar of Mandd Sobhann, was posthumously honoured by the state in a ceremony held at the Valencia Church grounds on August 31, following the funeral Mass. Ozario passed away on August 29 after battling kidney disease.

The funeral Mass, held at Valencia Church, served as a platform to celebrate Ozario’s life and contributions. Fr Pratap Naik SJ, in his homily, reflected on Ozario’s dedication to the marginalized and his unwavering pursuit of justice, stating, “In Eric’s life, he lived the sloka ‘Asatoma Sadgamaya. Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya. Mrityorma Amritamgamaya’, he worked for the voiceless people. He was fighting for justice, and he had many enemies.” Fr. Naik also acknowledged Ozario’s capacity for growth, noting that he was receptive to correction and committed to rectifying his errors.

Fr. Naik further drew parallels between Ozario’s life and Edwin J F D’Souza’s “Haav Jiyetha,” emphasizing Ozario’s focus on living a purposeful life rather than dwelling on death. He characterized Ozario as a “jnanayogi,” highlighting his extensive knowledge and broad thinking. He also lauded Ozario’s work ethic and unwavering commitment to completing tasks, even when faced with challenges. Additionally, Fr. Naik recognized Ozario’s spirituality and his dedication to serving the poor and voiceless. He concluded by affirming that Ozario’s contributions to the development of Konkani culture would secure his place in history.

Following the Mass, Dakshina Kannada District Minister-in-Charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, along with other political figures, paid their respects to the departed cultural leader. Ozario was then accorded a state funeral, which included a three-round gun salute, a mark of respect reserved for individuals of significant stature and contribution to the state.

Ozario’s body was subsequently transported to Kalangann for public viewing, allowing community members to pay their final respects. The cremation will take place at the Boloor crematorium at 4 pm, marking the end of an era for Konkani cultural enthusiasts and a significant loss for the region. Eric Ozario’s legacy as a champion of the Konkani language and culture is expected to endure, inspiring future generations to continue his work.