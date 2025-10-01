Konkani Cultural Organisation Announces Throwball Tournament as Part of Pearl Jubilee Celebrations

Abu Dhabi: The Konkani Cultural Organisation (KCO), a highly respected name in the UAE, GCC, and India, has announced the KCO Throwball Tournament as part of its year-long Pearl Jubilee celebrations. The tournament is scheduled to take place on 19 October 2025 at the India Social Center Rooftop in Abu Dhabi, commencing at 8:00 A.M.

The event promises to be a showcase of sporting talent, featuring some of the best women’s and men’s throwball teams in the UAE vying for the prestigious KCO Throwball Cup. Participating teams will be announced in the near future, along with details regarding team and individual prizes.

The KCO extends a warm invitation to the community to attend the tournament, cheer on their favorite teams, and enjoy a full day of engaging throwball action.

This event is a continuation of KCO’s commitment to community engagement and social betterment. With a strong presence in the UAE, GCC, and India, KCO is renowned for its dedication to supporting underprivileged students and patients facing critical illnesses through scholarships, medical aid, and donations. The organization also collaborates with NGOs in Karnataka, providing essential assistance to poor, marginalized, and distressed communities. As part of its philanthropic efforts, KCO recently undertook a noble initiative to construct and donate three houses for the most disadvantaged individuals in Mangalore.

