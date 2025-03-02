Konkani Film ‘ANTHYAARAMBHA’ to Premiere at BIFFes 2025

Bengaluru: The 16th edition of the Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes), accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF), has officially commenced in Bengaluru, running from March 1 to March 8, 2025. Organized by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy under the auspices of the Government of Karnataka, this year’s festival revolves around the theme “Universal Peace in Diversity,” celebrating the rich tapestry of global cultures through cinema.

This esteemed festival will showcase over 200 films hailing from 60 countries, with screenings conducted across 13+ screens at three prominent venues, the centerpiece being the PVR Orion Mall, which features 11 screens and will host a majority of the screenings. A remarkable turnout is anticipated, with over 10,000 delegates expected to converge for this significant cultural event.

Among the distinguished entries, the Konkani film ANTHYAARAMBHA (translated as “The End – A New Beginning”) has garnered a prestigious position as it is one of the 200 films chosen from over 1,200 submissions. Directed by the seasoned filmmaker Dr. Ramesh Kamath, aged 73, the film represents a notable contribution to Konkani cinema. Dr. Kamath is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and has previously directed four other Konkani films, solidifying his reputation in the industry.

ANTHYAARAMBHA will be screened twice during the festival: the first screening is scheduled for March 4 at 4:00 PM at the Suchitra Film Society, followed by a second screening on March 5 at 7:00 PM at Screen 1 of Orion Mall.

Produced under the banner of Adithya Cine Creations by Smt. Kiranmayi Kamath, ANTHYAARAMBHA features a talented cast, including Dr. Ramesh Kamath in the lead role, alongside notable performances by Damodhar Nayak and Pratheeksha Kamath, a renowned model. The film’s production team includes cinematography by PVR Swamy, editing by Nagesh Narayan, and a musical score composed by Srisuresh, with playback singing by Shankar Shanbhag.

The festival’s competitive segments will honor excellence in Asian, Indian, and Kannada cinema, culminating in an awards ceremony where cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. With its robust program and diverse selection of films, BIFFes 2025 promises to be a significant platform for filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts alike, fostering dialogue and cultural exchange within the global film community.



