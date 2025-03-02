Kuwait Canara Welfare Association Holds General Body Meeting

Kuwait: The Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) convened its General Body Meeting (GBM) on Friday, 28th February 2025, at the Indian School of Excellence in Salmiya. The meeting commenced promptly at 6:30 PM, initiated with an opening prayer led by Alban Dsouza, setting a reverent tone for the proceedings.

President Naveen Valerian Mascarenhas extended a warm welcome to the attendees, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the current committee’s term. In his address, he underscored the significance of the meeting, noting that the current committee’s term is nearing its conclusion, necessitating the formation of a new Managing Committee for the years 2025-2027. He earnestly called upon members endowed with talents and skills to step forward and apply for suitable positions within the Executive Committee, emphasizing the need for dynamic and energetic leadership. Furthermore, he invited all Mangaloreans residing in Kuwait to join KCWA, reinforcing the association’s commitment to inclusivity and community engagement.

Following the president’s address, various reports were presented by the Managing Committee, receiving unanimous approval from the members present. Reena Pereira delivered the Minutes of the last GBM, while Deepak Andrade presented a comprehensive Activity Report. Financial updates were provided by Praveen Fernandes, Sylvia D’Costa, and Veena Serrao, who detailed the Membership and Education Fund reports, respectively. Prashanth Ferrao and Prakash Pinto reported on cultural and sports activities, respectively, highlighting the successful events organized during the term. Allan D’Souza concluded the report with updates on the association’s website and social media engagement, reflecting KCWA’s commitment to modern communication strategies.

The spiritual dimension of the meeting was enriched by the presence of KCWA Spiritual Director, Fr. Avil Rosario, who commenced his speech with an inspiring passage from Hebrews 10:24-25. He emphasized the importance of community, encouraging members to not only offer suggestions but also to provide active support to one another. Fr. Rosario attributed the success of the association’s activities to the collective efforts of its members and the blessings of God. He reiterated KCWA’s core mission of promoting education for underprivileged children, urging members to utilize their God-given talents for the betterment of the community.

As the meeting progressed, attention turned to the upcoming KCWA Managing Committee Elections for the term 2025-2027, scheduled for March 2025. Alwyn Noronha, Lavina Furtado, and Naveen Valerian Mascarenhas were appointed to the Election Commission. President Mascarenhas provided an overview of the election procedures and encouraged dedicated and skilled members to participate in the formation of the new Managing Committee, aiming to elevate KCWA to new heights. The elections for various committee positions will take place on 28th March 2025.

In a light-hearted moment before the formal proceedings, Kevin Dsouza and Sylvia D’Costa conducted a Lucky Draw for attendees, with the winner being selected by Fr. Avil Rosario. Praveen Menezes, membership number 1470, emerged as the fortunate winner. Additionally, the meeting recognized the contributions of KCWA Managing Committee member Alban D’Souza, who received a bouquet as a token of appreciation for achieving the highest collection for the event Sparsh XXV. Maria Rinna Dsouza, the Konkani class teacher, provided a brief overview of the Maibhas classes conducted by KCWA, showcasing the association’s commitment to cultural education.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Harry Fernandes, followed by a closing prayer. Vice President Arun Jossy D’Souza served as the moderator for the evening, ensuring a smooth flow of the agenda. The event was documented through the photography skills of Alban D’Souza, with support from Prashanth Ferrao. Technical aspects, including the projector and sound system, were provided by Alban D’Souza and Anand D’Souza, respectively, while Allan D’Souza and Harry Fernandes animated the presentation.

Attendees were treated to a delicious dinner, meticulously prepared and served by KCWA members from Abbasiya Parish, led by Ivan Tauro and supported by Oswald and Lavina Furtado, Ashok and Sunita Dias, Lancy Pais, and Arwin and Crystal Rodrigues. The KCWA extends its gratitude to the management of the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya, for graciously providing the venue for the meeting.

In total, approximately 110 members and their families attended the GBM, demonstrating the strong community spirit and commitment to the association’s mission. The KCWA Managing Committee expresses sincere appreciation to all members for their participation and valuable contributions, reinforcing the collective goal of fostering a supportive and vibrant community for Mangaloreans in Kuwait.