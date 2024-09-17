Konkani Kutam Germany Celebrates Monti Fest 2024

Germany: On September 14th, 2024, Konkani Kutam e.V. Germany gathered at St. Christophorus Church in Frankfurt to celebrate Monti Fest. Members and friends from Germany, Netherlands, Austria, and Switzerland came together to honor Mother Mary.



The day began with the veneration of Mother Mary, accompanied by soulful hymns led by Jeevitha Lora and prayers led by the Bethany congregation sisters. Fr. Melwyn Rosario and Fr. Jason Anthony then led the Eucharistic celebration.

After mass, the cultural celebrations commenced in the church hall, featuring homemade dishes prepared by Konkani Kutam members. Secretary Milind Lobo and Vice President Curran D’Souza welcomed the gathering.



Hosts Jane Mascarenhas, Waylon Machado, and Roel D’Souza kept the spirits high, while President Keeth Noronha and Vice-President Curran D’Souza unveiled the newly designed community logo, created by Karen Dantis.



The cultural segment included an auction of organic vegetables and plants, games, solo song performances, a comedy skit, and traditional Baila songs and dances, accompanied by DJ Jaison D’Souza. The auction featured a 30-kilo pumpkin.

President Keeth Noronha expressed gratitude to the volunteers for their support. The event was live-streamed on YouTube for those unable to attend.

Pictures and script by: Sherin D’Souza: Konkani Kutam Team Germany