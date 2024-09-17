Mangalorean Artist Santhosh Andrade presents ‘In Pursuit of Harmony’ Solo Art Exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

Mangaluru: Acclaimed Mangalore-based artist Santhosh Andrade, in collaboration with the Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, will present his solo exhibition titled “In Pursuit of Harmony” at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, from Tuesday, September 17th to Monday, September 23rd. The exhibition will feature over 30 artworks, created using acrylic and mixed media on canvas and paper, offering a glimpse into Andrade’s artistic journey.

The showcased pieces highlight the charm of Andrade’s hometown, Mangalore, with scenes depicting serene natural settings, coconut trees, bustling markets, and other everyday sights that celebrate the beauty of ordinary life. The exhibition is open to the public daily from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Exhibition Gallery–3, Jehangir Art Gallery, 161B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai – 400021. This exhibition is made possible with the generous support of the Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka.

Santhosh Andrade holds a Master’s degree in Fine Arts specializing in Applied Art and has received numerous prestigious awards, including second place in the 3rd All India Art Contest 2021, organized by the Chithramayee State Gallery of Art, Government of Telangana. He has also been awarded first place in NDTV’s Mojarto ORA 2020, the Bombay Art Society Award, the Camlin Award, and the Karnataka Lalit Kala Academy Award.

Internationally, Andrade’s art has been showcased at notable events such as the 19th Asian Art Biennale in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and has been selected for exhibitions like the Biennale of Contemporary Sacred Art in Menton, France, the India Art Fair (South Asia), the Global Art Fair in Dubai, and the 5th International Gen Next Art Exhibition at Aakriti Art Gallery, Kolkata.

Born in Mangalore, Andrade captures the essence of everyday life through his vibrant and layered artworks. His themes, inspired by the intersection of nature, climate, and built environments, focus on the beauty of the ordinary while addressing significant social and environmental issues. Through his art, Andrade transforms everyday household items into tools of creativity, pioneering innovative textures and techniques that reflect a distinctive Indian aesthetic, rooted in folk art traditions. His work evokes a sense of tranquility, emphasizing humanity’s connection to nature and the harmony of coexistence.