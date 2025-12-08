Konkani Lit-Fest ‘Parag’ Ignites Hope for Language’s Future

Mangaluru: Kalaangan buzzed with youthful energy as Mittakonn Academy, the literary unit of Mandd Sobhann, hosted “Parag,” the first-ever Konkani Children’s Literature Festival. The event aimed to cultivate a love for Konkani literature in young minds.

Sponsored by Mr. Richard Rodrigues of Karnataka Agencies, the festival was named ‘Parag’ (pollen) to symbolize the potential for widespread literary growth from a small beginning.

The festival began with a procession from Muthappa Gudi to Kalaangan, led by Ninisha Prisha Monteiro and inaugurated by Stany Alvares, President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy. Alvares expressed his hope that children would fully utilize the opportunities presented, noting the absence of such events during his own childhood.

Children, carrying Konkani flags and symbolic cutouts, marched to the rhythm of a brass band, followed by the ‘Sur Sobhann’ musical troupe with traditional Gumotts. The venue was appropriately decorated for the occasion.

Chrishel Dalmeida and Arvin Neil Dsouza opened the inaugural ceremony, followed by a performance of “Konkani Amchi Bhoromchi Bhas” by the Sur Sobhann children, trained by Shilpa Cutinha. The pouring of ink into a large pen replica officially launched the festival.

Rony Crasta, Coordinator of Mandd Sobhann, highlighted the event’s unique nature as being “by children, and for children,” emphasizing the intention to cultivate Konkani literature among the youth.

Sanjana Riva Mathias, representing the children’s perspective, shared her childhood experience of listening to stories from her father, which inspired her to read. She encouraged her peers to prioritize reading over social media and other distractions, stressing the importance of literature for personal growth, stating that “Love for literature begins at home”.

Chief guest Fr. Prashanth Madtha lauded the organizers and praised the Konkani community’s “great authors and literature.” He acknowledged the “revolutionary work” of the late Eric Ozario and the Konkani Sahitya Academy in empowering authors, especially women. He advised the children to strive for productivity and continuous learning.

The inaugural also featured the launch of two books: ‘Mhonva-Polli’, a collection of children’s stories translated during a Mittakonn Academy workshop, and “Konkani Christian Folk Culture: Origin and Evolution” by Prithuma Monteiro. E-book editions of these books, along with Sylvester Dsouza’s ‘Vhoddlimanychyo Kanniyo’, were launched on Google Play Books.

Reenal Rincia Serrao hosted an enriching session of talks by renowned resource persons.

Alwyn Danthy emphasized the importance of reading for aspiring Konkani writers, urging children to listen intently, think critically, and engage with books and magazines. Felcy Lobo spoke about the impact of grandmothers’ tales, highlighting their influence on children’s knowledge and vocabulary, and narrated Sylvester D’Souza’s story, “Pedda Pasku”. Venkatesh Nayak addressed the changing landscape of children’s literature, urging the younger generation to preserve their culture and utilize technology to create Konkani anime-like characters.

Andrew L. Dcunha led a poetry segment, emphasizing the poetic nature of the world and encouraging children to express themselves through writing.

A quiz tested the attendees’ knowledge of Konkani literature and culture.

The afternoon featured a cultural program with performances by the Sur Sobhann kids, students from St Aloysius High School and Sacred Heart High School, and a traditional Gumott song performance.

The festival concluded with a valedictory program hosted by Viyon Chris Martis. Louis Pinto, President of Mandd Sobhann, highlighted the organization’s year-long dedication to children’s art forms. He announced upcoming contests to encourage reading and critical engagement with the festival.

Certificates were distributed to the participants, and prizes were awarded to the quiz winners. 225 Konkani children from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi enjoyed intellectual stimulation and refreshments. A dance session concluded “Parag,” leaving the children with a renewed appreciation for their language and culture.