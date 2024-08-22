Konkani Manyatha Divas Celebrated with Konkani Film Exhibition at Infant Jesus Shrine

Mangaluru: The Infant Jesus Shrine, Carmel Hill, hosted a Konkani Film Exhibition on August 22, 2024, to commemorate Konkani Manyatha Divas, marking the inclusion of Konkani as an official language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution in 1992.

The event began with the hoisting of the Konkani flag by Mr. Stany Alvares, President of Konkani Sahithya Academy, at 8:30 am. Wencita Dias, a film actor, Mr Joseph Mathias, an entrepreneur, Fr Melvin D’cunha, Superior of St. Joseph’s Monastery, and Fr. Ivan Dsouza, Editor of NBJ, were present on the dais.

After a Konkani song by the theology brothers, the gathering proceeded to the Shrine Hall in a procession. Wencita Dias inaugurated the film exhibition by cutting the ribbon. Mr Stany Alvares emphasized the importance of speaking Konkani at home to preserve Konkani culture.

The event featured a short video presentation on Konkani films, a quiz on Konkani culture, and a year-wise display of all Konkani films. The exhibition also showcased Konkani books, and attendees expressed their appreciation for the well-organized event.

Roshan Crasta compered the program, which was organized by Fr Ivan D’Souza and his team. The event attracted a large number of visitors throughout the day, making it a successful celebration of Konkani Manyatha Divas.