YSET gears up to provide professional technical education programmes under YENEPOYA (Deemed to be University)

Mangaluru: YDU, true to its vision of providing access to quality higher education, ensuring equity, creating a vibrant knowledge capital, and creating inspiring leaders of tomorrow who can take this country to the forefront of the developed nations have added YSET as its constituent unit from August 2024, offering Bachelor of Technology programmes in its most modern campus at Bangra Kulur, Mangalore.

Leveraging Yenepoya’s (deemed to be university) high-quality programs, YSET in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering will be emphasizing on sound computer science fundamentals, coding, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Currently, YSET offers B.Tech. in six disciplines i.e. AIML, CSE, CSE-Software Engg,cCSE&IT, CSE-DS, and CSE-Cybersecurity. At YSET, the pedagogy is designed to train & follow both ethically and environmentally responsible engineering practices and believes in inclusiveness and collaboration on a worldwide basis.

Emerging technologies like Artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and Robotics have a great transformative potential for humanity. In contemporary society, the role of computing and its applications have become more and more important in all scientific fields, such as medicine, pharmacy, economics, education, biochemistry, biotechnology, aerospace, decision science, management, Law, and the Arts. Computer science is considered to be one of the three significant elements for transforming the way we live in today’s world. Currently, it is the most exciting period to study Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) and Emerging Areas in Technology.

Equipped with experienced faculty mentors and Gen-AI technology for content delivery Yenepoya School of Engineering & Technology is all set for an academic journey with interactive and quality learning, putting its best foot forward to ensure that students understand all concepts clearly, and encouraging a holistic academic environment. There is no doubt that students will have access to a most modern interactive panel equipped with air-conditioned classrooms, a variety of computing facilities with state-of-the-art computer labs designed for collaborative work. The Yenepoya School of Engineering & Technology has the expertise, top infrastructure, brand, and motivation to inspire and educate the next generation of capable techno-leaders for society.

Yenepoya School of Engineering & Technology (www.yset.yenepoya.edu.in) is looking forward to onboarding young talented minds and turning them into thorough computer Engineering professionals of the future​​.