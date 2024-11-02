Konkani Movie ‘Payann’ Thrills Audience in Kuwait with Double Housefull Premiere Shows

Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA), in collaboration with Konkani communities, hosted the much-anticipated premiere of the Konkani movie Payannon on October 31st at Ozone Cinema, Khaitan. The event received an overwhelming response with both premiere shows going houseful on the inaugural day.

The Konkani community in Kuwait came together for an exciting evening of cinema, celebrating this milestone for regional films. The exceptional success of Payann highlights the growing influence of regional cinema and the strong cultural ties that bind the community. This international appeal further underscores the rising prominence of Konkani cinema in bringing traditional stories to global audiences.

The story of Payann is penned and directed by Konkani music maestro Joel Pereira, who masterfully portrays the life of a musician, filled with moments of joy, sorrow, and competition. The film features a concept and songs by the Yodelling King, Melwyn Peris, and is produced by Neeta Peris under the Sangeeth Ghar productions banner. This debut film by Sangeeth Ghar narrates the heartfelt journey of a young musician, beautifully set against a captivating musical backdrop. Payann showcases the visual splendor of Konkani’s rich musical heritage while intertwining a love story, promising to be a cinematic treat for the audience.

The inaugural ceremony began with MC Deepak Andrade inviting KCWA President Naveen Mascarenhas and movie core committee members Wilson D’Souza, Roshan Quadras, Alban D’Souza and Abbasiya Konkani Families Kuwait President, Mr. Norbert D’Souza, to the stage. Fr. Avil Rosario, Spiritual Director of KCWA, was escorted by KCWA Vice President Arun Jossy D’Souza and General Secretary Reena Pereira. The chief guest and film producer, Mr. Melwyn Peris, was welcomed to the stage, accompanied by Prakash Gonsalves. The guests were greeted with flower bouquets presented by KCWA President Naveen Mascarenhas.

The opening prayer was recited by Fr. Avil Rosario, followed by a warm welcome from KCWA President Naveen Mascarenhas. All dignitaries joined together to light the ceremonial lamp, marking the opening of the Grand Premiere. Fr. Avil Rosario addressed the audience with a message, highlighting Payannas as a testament to the richness of the global Konkani-speaking community. He also encouraged thoughtful, open-minded reviews of the film.

A highlight of the event was the presence of Mr. Melwyn Peris, the creative force behind the film’s concept and songs. Renowned for his immense contributions to Konkani music and culture, Peris addressed the audience, thanking KCWA for its unwavering support. Before the screening, he shared his heartfelt gratitude, saying, “This film is a dream come true, and I hope it resonates with everyone who watches it.”

Both premiere shows of Payann were met with overwhelming enthusiasm, showcasing Peris’s talent for crafting heartfelt narratives that deeply resonate with audiences. Attendees praised the acting, direction, and powerful message delivered through the film, with many calling it a significant achievement for Konkani cinema. The emotional depth of the story, coupled with beautiful songs and meaningful themes, struck a chord with viewers, leading to an outpouring of positive reviews.

As the evening concluded, it was evident that Payann had not only entertained but also bolstered pride in Konkani cinema, leaving audiences excited for the film’s future impact. Its gripping storyline and heartfelt performances made a lasting impression on everyone present.

This successful premiere is a testament to the growing appeal and significance of Konkani cinema in Kuwait. With its focus on family values and real-life struggles, Payann has set a new benchmark for regional films and captured the hearts of its audience. The Kuwait premiere of Payannwas nothing short of a triumph, as the film’s fresh approach and impactful concept brought a meaningful message to light.