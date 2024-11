Mangaluru MP K. Brijesh Chowta Celebrates Festival of Lights with Gopuja

Mangaluru: On Saturday, Member of Parliament K. Brijesh Chowta conducted a Gopuja at his residence, seeking blessings from the cow deity.

The event was marked by devotion and reverence, as Chowta celebrated the festival of lights with family and friends. The gathering highlighted the cultural significance of the occasion, emphasizing unity and gratitude for prosperity in the community.