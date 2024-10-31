KPCC Spokesperson U.T. Farjan Slams Hindi Imposition, Urges Unity to Protect Karnataka’s Linguistic Identity

Mangaluru: In a recent press conference held at the Dakshina Kannada District Congress office, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson U.T. Farjan expressed significant concerns regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to designate Hindi as the national language by 2047. Farjan characterized this initiative as an infringement on the federal structure of India and called for heightened public awareness during the upcoming Karnataka State Festival.

Highlighting the pride in the Hindi language, Farjan insisted that its imposition would not be tolerated by the people of Karnataka. He drew attention to the linguistic unification movements in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, noting that while these regions fostered unity among speakers of regional languages, Karnataka continues to grapple with its struggles for linguistic recognition. He emphasized that the encroachment of Hindi undermines Karnataka’s efforts to unify its diverse linguistic groups.

Farjan articulated his fear that positioning Hindi as the national language might render speakers of other languages second-class citizens, potentially marginalizing significant portions of the country. He pointed out the progressive strides made by southern states in the Human Development Index, underlining the ongoing migration patterns of individuals moving from northern India to Karnataka in search of better opportunities. He remarked that while these newcomers must be integrated into the local workforce, their reluctance to learn regional languages could exacerbate social tensions.

Addressing the broader implications of Shah’s proposal, former minister B. Ramanath Rai and other Congress leaders present at the conference echoed Farjan’s concerns. They underscored that Karnataka, with its robust economic contributions—including being a leader in GST revenue and foreign exports—should not be relegated to a secondary position within the nation due to linguistic policies favoring Hindi.

Moreover, the Congress leaders highlighted the importance of cultivating and asserting Kannada identity in the face of perceived injustices. They drew parallels with other nations that have embraced regional languages for administrative purposes, citing examples such as Punjabi in Canada and Tamil in Singapore and Sri Lanka.

As Karnataka approaches a critical period with the impending delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress leaders urged citizens to remain vigilant and engaged. They stressed the necessity for a collective, non-partisan resistance to safeguard Karnataka’s linguistic and cultural integrity, warning that failure to act could jeopardize the state’s future.

Former minister B. Ramanath Rai, former MP B. Ibrahim, leaders Kodijal Ibrahim, K. Appi Roop Poojari, Chandrakala Jogi, Tannir Shah, Kavita Vasu, Sabita Miskit, Lakshminarayan, Nazir Bajal, and Sabir S. were also present.