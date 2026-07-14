KSCA Mangalore Zone to Hold U-23 Men’s Cricket Selection Trials on August 1 and 2

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Mangalore Zone, will conduct selection trials to choose the Mangalore Zone Under-23 Men’s Cricket Team on August 1 and 2, 2026, at Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru.

The trials will begin at 8:00 a.m. on both days and are open only to players from the Dakshina Kannada district.

Eligibility Criteria

Players born on or after September 1, 2003, and before August 31, 2007, are eligible to participate.

Players eligible for the Under-19 category will not be permitted to take part in the Under-23 selection trials.

Interested players must report to Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru, by 8:00 a.m. in proper cricket whites and shoes.

Documents Required:

Players must carry:

Original Date of Birth Certificate and Aadhaar Card

One photocopy each of the Date of Birth Certificate and Aadhaar Card



