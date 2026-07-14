Mangaluru International Airport Bags Prestigious ACI Level 5 Accreditation for Customer Experience

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has been awarded the prestigious Level 5 Accreditation under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme, the highest global recognition for excellence in airport customer experience management.

With this achievement, Mangaluru International Airport becomes the third airport in the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) network, after Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and the second airport in Karnataka, after Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, to receive the prestigious accreditation. It is also among only four airports in India to have attained this distinction.

The ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme is the aviation industry’s only global framework that comprehensively assesses how airports integrate customer experience into their strategy, culture, governance, operations, and service delivery.

Mangaluru International Airport had received Level 3 Accreditation in February 2024 and Level 4 Accreditation in July 2025. Its progression to Level 5 within just over 30 months reflects a sustained, organisation-wide commitment to placing passengers at the centre of every decision.

Level 5 Accreditation recognises airports that have successfully embedded customer experience across the organisation while fostering a culture in which every stakeholder—including the CISF, Customs, Immigration, and airline partners—contributes to continuously enhancing the passenger journey. The accreditation acknowledges not only operational excellence but also the airport’s ability to deliver meaningful, seamless, and memorable experiences at every touchpoint.

The airport earned the recognition through a series of customer-centric initiatives focused on digital innovation, operational excellence, and stakeholder collaboration. These include integrating customer-focused practices into business strategy and daily operations, leveraging digital technologies such as the Aviio app—the first initiative of its kind among Indian airports—to enhance passenger convenience, implementing robust passenger feedback systems to drive continuous improvement, investing in employee training and engagement to build a service-oriented culture, improving infrastructure, accessibility, and wayfinding, and strengthening collaboration with airlines, security agencies, concessionaires, and other service partners.

Over the past few years, Mangaluru International Airport has consistently enhanced passenger experience through technology-driven initiatives, service innovation, and a culture of continuous improvement. The achievement of Level 5 Accreditation reinforces its position among leading global airports that have successfully made customer experience a core organisational value.

“The ACI Level 5 Accreditation is a significant milestone in Mangaluru Airport’s journey of transformation and excellence. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our employees, stakeholders, and partners who share a common vision of delivering exceptional experiences to every passenger. As the third airport in the AAHL network to attain this distinction, we remain committed to continuously raising the bar and ensuring that Mangaluru Airport offers a seamless, safe, and memorable journey for all travellers,” an airport spokesperson said.

The accreditation further strengthens Mangaluru International Airport’s reputation as a customer-focused airport and reflects its commitment to aligning with global best practices in airport service excellence.