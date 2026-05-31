KSRTC’s Cheerful Volvo Driver Joseph Machado Retires After 34 Years of Dedicated Service

Mangaluru: Bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career spanning more than three decades, veteran Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver Joseph Machado of Udyavara near Udupi retired from service on May 30, earning heartfelt appreciation from passengers, colleagues and officials for his exemplary service and spotless record.

Widely regarded as one of KSRTC’s most dependable and courteous drivers, Machado dedicated 34 years to the corporation, including 22 years behind the wheel of its prestigious Volvo fleet. He was among the first batch of drivers selected when KSRTC introduced Volvo services in Bengaluru in 2002, and later played a key role in operating the premium services that were expanded to Mangaluru.

A day before his retirement, Machado received an emotional farewell from passengers and fellow employees as he completed his final assignment on May 29, driving the Mumbai–Mangaluru Airavat Club Class service. Regular commuters, many of whom had travelled with him for years, described him as friendly, caring and ever-smiling, expressing sadness that their journeys would no longer be accompanied by the driver affectionately known as the “cheerful face” of KSRTC.

Passengers recalled that Machado was known for his punctuality, safe driving and professional conduct. Throughout his long career, he maintained an impeccable record, never compromising on passenger safety and always greeting travellers with warmth and respect. His calm demeanour and steady driving style earned him the trust and admiration of thousands of passengers travelling between Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

Machado joined KSRTC in 1992 and was initially posted at the Kundapura depot. He began his career operating the Kollur–Chennai Rajahamsa service, which was later upgraded to an Airavat (Volvo) service. In 2008, he was transferred to the Mangaluru depot, where he went on to operate several premium long-distance services, including the Mangaluru–Chennai Airavat, Mangaluru–Mumbai Airavat and Mangaluru–Pune Ambari Utsav routes.

Reflecting on his journey, Machado expressed gratitude to KSRTC for the support extended throughout his career. He particularly remembered the corporation’s assistance during his open-heart surgery in 2018, when he was granted six months of paid leave, enabling him to recover without financial burden. He also thanked his colleagues and senior officers for their cooperation and encouragement over the years, making special mention of Mangaluru Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty.

Beyond his professional achievements, Machado takes with him the goodwill and affection of countless passengers who came to regard him not merely as a driver, but as a familiar and reassuring presence on their journeys.

Machado is survived by his wife and two daughters. His elder daughter is employed as a software engineer in Dubai, while his younger daughter is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Manipal.

As he embarks on a new chapter of life, Joseph Machado leaves behind a remarkable legacy of dedication, discipline, professionalism and safe driving—qualities that have made him one of KSRTC’s most respected and admired drivers.