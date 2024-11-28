K’taka: 40-year-old lynched for marrying 20-year-old woman; 6 held, FIR against 20

Chitradurga: Karnataka Police arrested six people and filed FIRs against 20 for murdering a 40-year-old man who eloped and married a 20-year-old woman in Chitradurga district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are family members of the woman.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath, a resident of Konanuru village near Chitradurga city.

Bharamasagar police who are investigating the case have lodged a FIR against 20 people and launched a hunt for the rest.

This was a second marriage for Manjunath as earlier, he married one Shilpa and cheated her. Shilpa had ended her life by hanging herself at her residence and Manjunath was jailed in the case.

After coming out of prison, he began an affair with the 20-year-old woman and she was madly in love with him, according to police.

Manjunath eloped and married the woman at the Hosagudda temple in Nayakanahatti 20 days ago.

Shocked by the development, the family of the woman planned to kill him and convinced their daughter and Manjunath that they would arrange a marriage ceremony for them.

They took the woman back to their house and when Manjunath reached their residence on Wednesday, the family members of his wife attacked him with sticks, iron rods and killed him.

Chitradurga SP, Ranjith Kumar Bandaru who visited the spot stated that the parents of the deceased were also attacked by the group and they are being treated at a hospital.

Following the death of Manjunath, an audio conversation that had purportedly taken place between the deceased and the woman has surfaced.

In the audio clip, she is heard forcing Manjunath to come to her residence and take her with him, else she would end her life. In the end, Manjunath agrees to take her with him.

The police have taken up further investigation in the case.



