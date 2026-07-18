K’taka achieves 98.4 pc Enumeration Form distribution in roll revision

Bengaluru: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, on Saturday said that 98.40 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been distributed across the state as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Officials stated that 5,45,46,593 Enumeration Forms have been distributed so far, accounting for 98.40 per cent of the total electorate. Of the state’s polling stations, 51,120 (86.57 per cent) have achieved 100 per cent EF distribution, while 4,839 polling stations have recorded more than 90 per cent distribution.

The digitisation process has also gathered pace, with 3,05,74,731 Enumeration Forms digitised, representing 55.16 per cent of the total electorate. However, only 21 polling stations have completed 100 per cent digitisation, while 5,328 polling stations have crossed the 90 per cent mark.

The CEO’s office said that 5,14,981 electors, or 0.93 per cent, have submitted their Enumeration Forms online.

During the verification process, officials identified 26,76,740 electors under the ASDDO category. Additionally, 3,32,102 electors were found to be untraceable or absent, while 15,45,039 were identified as having permanently shifted from their registered addresses.

The exercise also revealed that 6,47,421 electors are deceased, 1,44,514 are already enrolled elsewhere, and 7,664 fall under other categories.

The CEO’s office said district‑wise data on Enumeration Form distribution and digitisation has been compiled and circulated as part of the daily progress report.

According to the CEO’s daily press release, Karnataka had a total of 5,54,32,314 electors on the electoral roll as of June 16, 2026. The house‑to‑house enumeration and digitisation exercise, which began on June 30, will continue till August 8.

The Special Intensive Revision exercise aims to ensure the accuracy and integrity of Karnataka’s electoral rolls ahead of future elections, with election officials continuing door‑to‑door verification across the state until the August 8 deadline.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has largely supported the revision process, arguing that it is necessary to identify duplicate, deceased, shifted and ineligible voters, including alleged illegal immigrants. The party has also raised concerns over the issuance of Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) and claimed that names of non‑citizens had found their way onto voter lists.

On the other hand, the ruling Congress government has urged that the exercise should not be politicised and has assured assistance to eligible voters in completing the process. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has maintained that no genuine voter should lose their voting rights.



