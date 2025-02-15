K’taka ATM van guard murder: Police release pictures of bike-borne robbers, announce Rs 5 lakh reward

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have released the images of the two bike-borne robbers who shot dead an ATM cash van guard and announced a Rs 5 lakh cash reward for any information regarding the accused.

The Karnataka Police said Aman Kumar, a resident of Fathehpur Phulwaria of Vaishali district in Bihar and Alok Kumar aka Ashutosh aka Ambani, a resident of Mahisour near Janadhaha in Vaishali district of Bihar were wanted in connection with the heist and murder case.

Bidar Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for any person providing information leading to the arrest of Aman Kumar and Alok Kumar.

The police have assured that the names of the informants will be kept secret.

The police have requested to provide the information to the following contact numbers. DIGP Kalaburagi (94808 00030), SP Bidar (94808 03401) and DSP Bidar (94808 03420).

The incident occurred on January 16 in broad daylight in front of the State Bank of India (SBI) Main Branch in Bidar city.

The robbers, who were following the vehicle, attacked the cash van in front of the bank where the ATM was also located when they were lifting down trunks containing cash from the vehicle.

According to police, two masked robbers fired five rounds at the ATM vehicle and guards. Following the attack, they fled the scene with a trunk loaded with Rs 93 lakh in cash. Before opening fire, the robbers threw chilli powder on the guards.

One of the guards in the vehicle, 40-year-old Giri Venkatesh, a resident of Chidri locality in Bidar, died on the spot after being shot, while another guard, Shivakumar, sustained critical injuries.

The robbers, who were riding two motorcycles, carried out the attack, took the cash box, and fled.

Although locals raised an alarm, threw stones at them, and attempted to catch them, the robbers managed to escape.



