Monkeypox: Karnataka govt declares free treatment for all

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has declared free treatment for all persons affected with the monkeypox disease.

Earlier, the free treatment facility was only for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders.

The monkeypox or Monkey fever is also known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD).

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said: “Our government is making every effort to control KFD, which is spreading extensively in the Malenadu (hilly) region. Treatment for those affected by the disease is being provided free of cost, and this benefit has now been extended to APL (Above Poverty Line) families as well.”

“Members of APL families affected by KFD in the state will receive free treatment at hospitals registered under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. This initiative will benefit hundreds of families,” he stated.

“Our government has taken a decisive step against monkey fever and has held discussions with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Following clinical trials, the KFD vaccine is expected to be available by 2026. Our government is committed to safeguarding the health of the people of the state,” he emphasised.

The districts adjacent to the Western Ghats are severely affected by the disease.

As per the statistics, since 2003 more than 59 persons have succumbed to the disease.

“The patients need to get immediate treatment, failing which, they face the threat of multiple organ failure and death. However, if treated at the initial stages, the disease is not fatal. The decision is taken to help the lower middle and middle classes,” Minister Rao said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had earlier met with the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Rajiv Bahl in New Delhi to discuss the KFD vaccine.

Minister Rao had stated that human trials for the vaccine were set for April 2025.

He said the first phase of trials for the KFD vaccine has shown promising results, and the second phase is set to begin soon. Human trials are scheduled for April 2025, and the vaccine is expected to be available for public use by 2026.

During the meeting, Minister Gundu Rao emphasised the importance of ICMR’s support in speeding up this process.



