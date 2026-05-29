K’taka: Bengaluru police ban public celebrations for IPL final

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Police on Friday issued a public advisory ahead of the Tata IPL 2026 final scheduled to be held on May 31, urging citizens and cricket fans to maintain law and order and avoid public celebrations after the match.

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reaching the final of the Tata IPL 2026 tournament, the police said strict safety measures and restrictions would be enforced across the city to prevent untoward incidents and ensure public safety.

In the advisory, Bengaluru City Police directed the public not to engage in any kind of celebrations in public places after the announcement of the final match result.

The police also stated that LED walls facing roads should not be installed without prior permission from the concerned authorities. Existing LED walls must not be used to screen the match publicly.

Authorities further prohibited the installation of screens outside malls, pubs, and other commercial establishments, visible to the public, for watching the final match.

The advisory also banned the bursting of crackers and the use of dangerous materials during celebrations. Citizens were asked to maintain peace and discipline, especially in crowded areas.

Traffic‑related violations, including bike rallies, speeding, performing stunts, misuse of horns and blocking roads, have also been strictly prohibited. The public has been instructed to follow all directions issued by the traffic police.

Police further warned against consuming alcohol in public places, creating disturbances, engaging in fights or behaving indecently.

The advisory also cautioned people against sharing provocative posts, hateful messages or rumours on social media platforms. Fans were specifically warned not to provoke or insult supporters of rival teams in a manner that could trigger clashes or law‑and‑order issues.

“Maintaining law and order, public peace, and safety is the responsibility of every citizen,” the police said in the advisory while appealing for cooperation from the public during the IPL final.



