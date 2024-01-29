K’taka BJP launches protests over taking down of saffron flag



Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Monday launched a protest in all district headquarters condemning the incident of authorities taking down a saffron flag hoisted at Keragodu Village in Mandya district.

The Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, and others were taken into police custody following the protest at the Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru on Monday.

In Mandya, BJP and JD-S leaders took out a foot march from Keragodu Village to the District Commissioner’s office condemning the incident.

The agitators were planning to lay siege to the DC’s office after staging a protest in Mandya city.

Police security has been beefed up in the city following the foot march. Meanwhile, the situation in Keragodu Village, where the saffron flag was taken down, remained volatile.

Heavy police security was deputed and police have erected barricades to prevent the people from reaching the flag post area.

Talking to the media, former BJP National General Secretary, CT Ravi, stated in Mandya that, the future course of action would be decided once the protest and siege of the DC’s office was done.

“There is no objection by the BJP to hoisting of the Tricolour. We don’t need to learn how to respect the national flag. Our struggle is against taking down of the Hanuman flag. The government is claiming that the flag post is located on government land. However, Hindu activists have collected money to build the flag post,” he said.

“Earlier, the Congress Government had killed BJP workers by ordering golibar in Hubballi while hoisting the national flag at Idgah Maidan. The government might impose curfew. But, the people of Mandya will not fear the lathi-charge. The agitation will continue against the anti-Hindu government,” Ravi maintained.

Reacting to the development, CM Siddaramaiah stated that the BJP was creating trouble unnecessarily as there was no opposition to hoisting the saffron flag.

“The people have got the permission to hoist the Tricolour and they will have to hoist only the national flag. The district authorities have initiated action in this regard. I am also a Hindu. I love people of all religions. We have faith in the secularism enshrined in the Constitution which means tolerance and coexistence.

“LoP R Ashoka and JD-S leader, HD Kumaraswamy, are provoking the people by making visits to Mandya as the elections are nearing,” he stated.

When asked about him being accused of being anti-Hindu, CM Siddaramaiah claimed that’s what the Opposition has to say about him.



