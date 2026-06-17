K’taka BJP leaders visit Bidadi villages, back farmers opposing township project

Bengaluru: A delegation of senior BJP leaders led by State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, and LoP in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Wednesday visited several villages near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru to extend support to farmers protesting against the proposed township project.

The delegation toured Kempayyana Palya, Aralalasandra, Hosur, and Bannigiri villages, where farmers have been opposing the state government’s proposed land acquisition for the township project.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, senior MLA S. Suresh Kumar, and several other BJP leaders accompanied the delegation.

During the visit, the BJP leaders interacted with local farmers to understand their concerns over the proposed acquisition of agricultural land. They visited a milk dairy in Bidadi and held discussions with dairy farmers. The leaders also toured agricultural fields and sericulture farms in the region, engaging with farmers and silk growers to learn about the challenges they face and the potential impact of the township project on their livelihoods.

Earlier in Bengaluru, Vijayendra accused the Congress government of prioritising real estate interests over the welfare of farmers and the poor.

“The priority of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Congress government is neither farmers nor providing houses for the poor. Within 24 hours of taking oath, the Chief Minister demonstrated that real estate is his priority,” Vijayendra alleged.

Claiming that the state government was attempting to acquire fertile agricultural land in Bidadi for the township project, he said the BJP strongly opposed the move.

“The government should come to the rescue of farmers. Unfortunately, for Chief Minister Shivakumar, real estate has become the priority. I urge him to give up his stubborn attitude and ensure that farmers are not forcibly displaced from their lands,” he said.

Vijayendra demanded that the Congress government withdraw the proposed land acquisition plan and abandon the township project in its present form.

Responding to questions regarding posters targeting BJP leaders that appeared in the Bidadi region ahead of the visit, Vijayendra dismissed the campaign and accused the ruling party of attempting to intimidate the opposition.

“Chief Minister Shivakumar appears to think that all of us are Congress MLAs. Posters have been put up against me and other BJP leaders. We will not hesitate or be intimidated. We are not Congress MLAs who will be frightened by such propaganda,” he said.

Stressing that the BJP would continue to stand with the protesting farmers, Vijayendra said supporting farmers in their struggle was the party’s responsibility.

“It is our duty to stand with farmers, and that is exactly what we are doing,” he added.

It can be noted that the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT), popularly known as the Bidadi Township Project, is a large-scale urban development initiative of the Karnataka government aimed at creating a modern ‘work-live-play’ township on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The project, estimated to cost between Rs 18,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore, is planned over about 7,481 acres across nine villages in the Bidadi region and has been projected by the government as a futuristic urban hub and ‘AI City’ designed to ease pressure on Bengaluru’s infrastructure.

The Karnataka government recently issued a final notification for the acquisition of nearly 500 acres of land in the first phase, covering parts of Kempayyanapalya, Mandalahalli and Vaderahalli villages. While the government says the project will generate employment, housing and infrastructure, farmers and opposition parties have opposed the move, alleging that fertile agricultural land is being acquired without adequate consent and that the project threatens rural livelihoods.



