K’taka BJP team meets CM; seeks Rs 15,000 cr special grant for Bengaluru ahead of budget

Bengaluru: A Karnataka BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ahead of the presentation of the 2025-26 budget, demanding a special grant of Rs 15,000 crore exclusively for Bengaluru.

CM Siddaramaiah is scheduled to present the budget for the 2025-26 financial year on March 7. The Budget Session of the Assembly is commencing from March 3.

The delegation, comprising BJP MLAs, MLCs, and MPs, including National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, along with Rajya Sabha members from Bengaluru, met CM Siddaramaiah on Friday at his official residence, Cauvery, in Bengaluru.

The delegation urged the government to allocate the special grant in the budget to expedite ongoing development projects and initiate new ones in Bengaluru. They also demanded that Rs 150 crore be allocated to each Assembly constituency.

The BJP called for the construction of at least 100 vehicle parking complexes in the city to address the persistent parking issues.

Highlighting the heavy traffic congestion on Hebbal Road leading to Bengaluru International Airport, the delegation emphasised the need to create parallel approach roads to the airport. They insisted that a second route from Bagaluru and Begur to the airport be developed.

Additionally, the BJP requested separate funds to ensure that Bengaluru’s roads are made pothole-free. The party leaders claimed that the deteriorating condition of the city’s roads is tarnishing the state’s image and endangering lives.

Vijayendra stated, “The Congress-led government has introduced the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ concept to enhance the city’s image. However, comprehensive development is essential to make this concept a reality. Bengaluru has 16 MLAs and three Lok Sabha members. We are committed to the city’s development and do not mix politics with matters of progress.”

He further criticised the state government, stating that since it came to power in 2023, various factors have led to a shortage of funds for the city’s development projects.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka added, “Bengaluru generates more than 60 per cent of the state’s revenue, which funds a major portion of government schemes. However, the funds allocated to the city are disproportionately low compared to the revenue it generates.”

For the past two years, due to a lack of funds, not even minor development works have been undertaken in Bengaluru. Three months ago, the government released a Rs 10 crore grant for constituencies, but this is insufficient compared to the city’s needs.

The BJP delegation felicitated CM Siddaramaiah at his office before submitting their memorandum.