Young Author and Orator Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes Publishes Empowering Book ‘Light of Education Brightens the World’

New Delhi: The literary landscape in India has been significantly enriched by the recent publication of “Light of Education Brightens the World,” a book authored by the prodigious talent Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes, born on October 30, 2002, in Surathkal, Mangalore. Published by Tanisha Publications in New Delhi, this book serves as a profound exploration of the pivotal role that education plays in personal and societal development. Drawing on her extensive experiences as a young thinker, researcher, and orator, Ms. Fernandes articulates a vision where education transcends traditional classroom instruction and becomes a powerful catalyst for instilling inner potential and fostering meaningful contributions to society.

In her book, Ms. Fernandes posits that education must serve as a dynamic tool to build a knowledgeable and engaged society. She emphasizes that true learning involves not merely the absorption of textbook knowledge but also the accumulation of experiences that can effectively regenerate mindsets toward constructive participation in societal affairs. Asserting that education is intertwined with the values of respect and harmony, she advocates for a holistic approach that aligns personal development with collective well-being, ultimately directing efforts toward economic stability.

The foreword of the book is penned by Dr. Rupa Vasudevan, Chancellor of Bharatiya Engineering Science & Technology Innovation University (BESTIU), who commends Ms. Fernandes’s efforts and underscores the timeliness of her message in today’s fast-evolving world. Dr. Vasudevan expresses optimism that the insights shared in this book will inspire readers, particularly the youth, to harness their educational pursuits to better themselves and their communities.

Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes is not just an emerging voice in Indian literature but also a remarkable academic achiever. She is the daughter of Mr. Ronald and Mrs. Nancy, both esteemed educators, which has undoubtedly influenced her intellectual pursuits. Following her stellar performance at the Delhi Public School MRPL Mangalore, where she completed her schooling, she secured the 7th rank in the state and the first rank in her district in the Arts stream during her Pre-University education at Ladyhill Victoria PU College. Subsequently, she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Hindi from Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha and in General Studies (History, Economics, and Political Science) from Sri Mahaveera College, where she attained the 2nd rank at Mangalore University.

Currently, Ms. Fernandes is pursuing her LL.B. at S.D.M. Law College in Mangalore, augmented by a notable commitment to various certificate courses, including disaster management and public health management. As a distinguished researcher, she has presented ten articles in national and international journals, establishing herself as a prominent figure in academic circles. Furthermore, her involvement as an active volunteer with organizations such as Disha Bharat and Samartha Bharata highlights her dedication to community engagement.

Over the years, Ms. Fernandes has garnered numerous accolades for her literary contributions. Notably, she received the Rabindranath Tagore Literature Award and the Bharatiya Sahitya Sanman 2024 from the Dawn Research and Development Council for excellence in literature, amassing over 150 accomplishments in the literary domain. Her authored works include “Essays on Collective Topics,” published by Tanisha Publications, which quickly achieved commercial success.

In August 2024, she released “Bharat @2047: Role of Youth,” becoming the first young author to tackle such a significant and forward-looking topic. This remarkable achievement earned her the AUTHOR OF NEW ERA AWARD by the Authors of New India Award 2024, along with the Rabindranath Tagore Book Award from the DRDC. Additionally, her literary prowess was further recognized with the International Kalam Award for her outstanding contributions to literature.

Ms. Fernandes has actively participated in numerous youth parliaments and has gained notoriety for presenting her books to distinguished dignitaries and receiving accolades for her insightful contributions to educational discussions. As she embarks on this exciting literary journey with “Light of Education Brightens the World,” she hopes to inspire a new generation to view education as an agent of change and a foundation for societal progress.



