K’taka BJP to continue agitation until arrest is made in pro-Pak slogan row



Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka has decided to continue the agitation against the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans during the victory celebrations of Congress’ Rajya Sabha candidate Syed Naseer Hussain in the Assembly premises on Tuesday until arrests are made in the case.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, leader of opposition R. Ashoka said that the BJP will continue its stir until the ‘anti-national’ elements are arrested.

“Pro-Pakistan slogans have been raised inside the Assembly premises. Even though it has become international news, the Congress is not ready to believe it and is blaming the media instead. State minister Priyank Kharge has gone to the extent of threatening the media,” Ashoka claimed.

“CM Siddaramaiah should have called an emergency Cabinet meeting immediately after the incident and made an announcement that the culprits will be arrested. But no such meeting was held. Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain has abused the media. They (Congress) are asking for evidence for an incident that took place in the Vidhana Soudha. Even after 24 hours, no arrest has been made,” the BJP leader said.

The leader of opposition also said that the BJP can tolerate anything, but not ‘betrayal’ of the country.

“Those betraying the country must be arrested. There is no place for them in the state. Until they are arrested, our agitation will continue,” Ashoka said.

The BJP leader also said that a complaint in this matter will be submitted to the Governor seeking sacking of the Congress government in the state.

Earlier, amid protests by the BJP in the Assembly, the session was extended by one more day.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, on the other hand, said on the floor of the House that the whole world is following the developments in Bengaluru.

“If we play politics over such a serious issue, what will others think,” he asked.

“Are you teaching patriotism to the Congress? Since 1885, when the Congress was established, our patriotism has remained intact,” Parameshwara said.

“The media has presented two versions of the alleged incident, with some claiming that they didn’t hear any pro-Pakistan slogans,” he added.



