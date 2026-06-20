K’taka Cabinet approves Praja Seva Department, backs major health and transport projects

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the state government will establish a new ‘Praja Seva Department’ to address public grievances and complaints arising from civic issues and public movements.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said a separate minister would be assigned responsibility for the new department, which is aimed at ensuring the timely redressal of citizens’ concerns within the legal framework.

“Our government’s objective is to understand people’s difficulties and respond to them within the framework of the law. A senior IAS officer will be appointed to oversee the department, examine grievances and provide necessary information. This initiative is intended to ensure justice for citizens,” he said.

The government is also considering bringing petitions submitted to the Chief Minister and other ministers under the purview of the new department.

District in-charge ministers will be required to conduct weekly public grievance meetings with local legislators in their respective districts, and the issues raised will be reviewed periodically.

The Cabinet approved a relaxation allowing all buildings completed before May 31, 2026, to obtain electricity connections.

Building owners will have 15 days from the date of the government order to apply for connections by submitting photographs of the building along with GPS records.

Shivakumar said exemptions would also be extended to structures in rural areas, such as sericulture sheds and cattle sheds.

However, newly constructed buildings will not be eligible for the concession.

The Cabinet approved the construction of a 200-bed super-speciality hospital on the campus of the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

Administrative approval was also granted for six civil works projects at the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences at a cost of Rs 18 crore and for the purchase of medical equipment worth approximately Rs 60 crore for Bengaluru Medical Research Institute Hospital.

The state government approved the purchase of 620 new buses at a cost of Rs 235 crore.

An additional Rs 112 crore will be spent on establishing electric bus depots at 11 locations under various state transport corporations.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 30 crore for the construction of a modern bus stand at the Sandur taluk headquarters.

Of the 620 buses, 400 will be deployed in rural areas, while 220 buses will be allocated to the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC).

To support students preparing for the UPSC and other competitive examinations, the Cabinet approved Rs 80 crore for the construction of Karnataka Bhavan-IV in New Delhi through the Karnataka Bhavan Welfare Board.



