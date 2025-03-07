K’taka caps movie ticket price to Rs 200, raises ex-gratia in animal attacks to Rs 20 lakh

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government announced on Friday that movie ticket prices in the multiplexes across the state will be capped at Rs 200.

While presenting the Budget for the financial year 2025-26, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “The cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state including multiplexes will be capped at Rs 200.”

In another important decision, the ex-gratia relief for loss of human life in wild animal attacks has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Chief Minister announced, “Eight elephant task forces and two leopard task forces have been formed to control the wild elephant and leopard menace in the State. The programme will be continued by providing Rs 17 crore in the current year.”

“To prevent man-elephant conflict, 392 km of railway barricades have been constructed since 2015. Around 150 km Railway Barricade works will be taken up in the next two years. Rs 60 crore has been set aside for the year 2025-26,” he said.

To address the man-elephant conflict in Karnataka effectively, a grant of Rs 20 crore will be provided to establish a ‘Wild-elephant Soft Release Centre’ in a 20 sq km area within the Bhadra Tiger Reserve, he said.

Landslide prevention measures will be taken in coastal and hilly districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru for Rs 200 crore, he said.

In the present year, it is intended to undertake works of 1,850 km length of state highways and 2,570 km of district roads with a cost of Rs. 4,848 crore, he said.

“Foxconn company has started a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Devanahalli Industrial Area with a capital investment of Rs 21,911 crore. This company will be provided with an incentive of Rs 6,970 crore by ESDM,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

A Japanese Industrial park will be set up at the Tumkur Industrial Node under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project.

“A new IT policy will be implemented in the year 2025 to strengthen the state’s presence in the field of information technology. This new policy will not only give emphasis on cloud computing and the development of emerging technologies but also expand information technology to tier-2 and tier-3 cities while reinforcing Karnataka’s position as a global technology hub,” the CM announced.

“To fully utilise the ample opportunities and capabilities for the development of tourism in our state, our government has brought out a New Tourism Policy 2024-29. This policy is geared towards making tourism a priority sector through holistic and sustainable development. An investment of Rs 8,000 crore and job creation of 1.5 lakh is aimed to be achieved through this Policy,” he said.

“Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple, one of the major religious centres of the State, and Devika Rani Roerich Estate will be developed under the Special Capital Assistance Scheme, with a total expenditure of Rs 199 crore,” he stated.

He said that under the ‘Target-Olympic Medal’ scheme, 60 of the most talented sportspersons of the state will be identified and given an incentive of Rs 10 lakh per annum for three years to prepare for the Olympics 2028.

CM Siddaramaiah announced that Joida taluka of Uttara-Kannada district will be converted as the first “organic taluka” of the State to promote sustainable organic farming. Organic certification facilities will be provided to the farmers to enable them to get a better market for their produce.

“In 2024-25, agricultural loans worth Rs 18,960 crore have been disbursed to 21.78 lakh farmers. Even though NABARD has reduced the limit of refinancing at a subsidised interest rate by 58 per cent, we are committed to achieving the set target,” he stated.



