K’taka govt earmarks Rs 7,000 crore to upgrade infrastructure in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has increased the annual allotment of funds of state capital city Bengaluru — a major IT hub — for development of infrastructure from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while presenting the Budget for financial year 2025-26, announced on the floor of the house that his government gives priority to basic infrastructure in Bengaluru city which makes a major contribution to the state’s economy.

The yearly grant of Rs 3,000 crore being provided will be enhanced to Rs 7,000 crore in the current year, he underlined.

The government has stood guarantee to BBMP for an amount of Rs 19,000 crore for undertaking the North-South and the East-West corridors (tunnels) at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Namma Metro plays a vital role in easing the vehicular congestion of Bengaluru city. It is providing mobility service to around 8.5 lakh commuters every day.

Currently, Namma Metro is operating 68 stations along 79.65 km of rail network. It is envisaged to add 98.60 km additional routes to the network in the next two years.

It is envisaged to extend the Metro network up to Devanahalli.

The Metro line passes through the Bengaluru International Airport.

The Chief Minister said that Varthur and Bellandur lake rejuvenation works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 234 crore by Bengaluru Development Authority.

Under the ‘Brand Bengaluru – Green Bengaluru’, works related to 14 lakes are under progress through BBMP at a cost of Rs 35 crore, he stated.

Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 15,767 crore.

The project consists of 148 km length of rail network and 58 railway stations.

Work for two corridors of the total four corridors is in progress. The tender process for the remaining two corridors will be completed and the Project will be implemented in a time-bound manner, he stated.

Addressing the traffic jams in Bengaluru, he said: “To mitigate vehicular congestion and to ensure smooth movement of traffic, it is intended to make major roads of Bengaluru city signal-free corridors.”

“The following measures will be undertaken for the same: A 40.5 km double decker flyover will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 8,916 crore along with Namma Metro Phase – 3 Project ii. A network of 300 kms additional roads will be constructed at a cost of Rs.3,000 crore utilising canal buffer zones. The arterial and sub-arterial road network in BBMP area measuring 460 km will be developed at a cost of Rs.660 crore. Flyovers and Grade Separators of length 120 km will be built in the Bengaluru city.”

The BBMP has substantially increased property tax collection by implementing various reforms. Adoption of online e-Khata and use of technology has resulted in simplified public service delivery along with an increase in revenue collection.

BBMP (Estate Management) Rules, 2024 have also been notified for better management and regulation of the Corporation’s own properties. All these reform measures have yielded an additional revenue of Rs 4,556 crore.

Further, implementation of the Corporation’s Advertisement Bye-laws 2025 is expected to yield a further revenue of Rs 750 crore, CM Siddaramaiah said.

A ‘Comprehensive Health Programme’ will be implemented over the next 3 years under Brand Bengaluru Plan at a cost of Rs.413 crore with the goal of making Bengaluru a city of global health standards, he announced.

The government will provide BBMP and BWSSB with financial assistance of Rs 3,000 crore for construction of a systematic drainage network and STPs to control climate change induced flooding in Bengaluru, CM stated.

A Rs 27,000 crore plan has been prepared to build a 73 km road with the assistance from HUDCO Bank by renaming the long-pending Peripheral Ring Road project as ‘Bengaluru Business Corridor’. Land acquisition process has been started by forming separate teams, he stated.

Under Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojane 2.0, grant of Rs 2,000 crore has been announced for the development of basic infrastructure in city corporations of the state. In the current year, Rs 600 crore allocation has been provided under UIDF, he stated.

The Vijayapura Airport being constructed at a cost of Rs 348 crore will be operationalised in the year 2025-26, he announced.

The land acquisition process for the Karwar Naval Airport is ongoing. Necessary allocation will be provided in the present year and works will be started, he stated.

The state government has taken up nine projects with the Railways on a 50:50 basis. The entire land acquisition cost for seven of these projects will be borne fully by the state government.

The state will spend Rs 9,847 crore on these projects whose total project cost is Rs 16,235 crore. An allocation of Rs 600 crore has been made in the year 2025-26, CM Siddaramaiah stated.



