K’taka: Caste census data safe, says top official amid apprehensions

Bengaluru: The Chairman of Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde has clarified on Wednesday that the data of the caste census is safe while the work sheets are missing.

“The caste census is genuine and the report will be submitted,” he said.

Hegde’s clarification came following the development of a letter stating that the original copy of the caste census report is missing, which has gone viral on social media triggering controversy.

“The data is hundred percent safe. Only the worksheets of the caste census prepared by the Kantaraj Commission are missing,” Hegde told media persons.

He said that there shall be no suspicion whatsoever about the signatures of the former Chairman of the Commission, members and member secretary in the hard copy of the report.

“If the worksheets would have been available, the work would have become easier for us. The data is safe. The reply had not come during the previous government to our letter and the present government had replied and asked to submit the report using the uploaded data,” he said.

He said that based on the safely stored data, the report should be given to the government.

When asked about the absence of the signature of the member secretary, Hegde said that, “all of us, including members and the member secretary are working together. At the time of submission, we will give our signatures and submit the report.”

He said that the Bharat Electronics Institute staff has uploaded the soft copy containing the data and other documents already.

“The Commission will prepare the report based on the data available,” he said.

Chairman Hegde said that the report which will be submitted to the government will become the original copy.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asked for the submission by December or January. The copy will be submitted by then,” he said.

Replying to a question on the opposition by influential communities, Hegde said that their responsibility is to submit the report of the commission to the government and it will take decisions on other matters.

Commenting on the demand by religious leaders and prominent leaders for conducting of re-survey, Hegde said that in every district, under the District Commissioners monitoring, the revenue department gave training to teachers and then data was collected.

“There was no personal interest. The data of more than 90 per cent people has been collected. There will not be any shortcomings,” he said.

He said that the BJP leaders had also asked me to present the caste census report before the house.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal shared the letter written by the Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Backward Classes Welfare Department on his social media on Wednesday.

“The caste census report submitted to the Chief Minister does not have the original copy, showcasing the lack of responsibility or a conspiracy. The validity of this document which does not have the signature of Member Secretary is questionable,” Yatnal said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the demand of various communities for a scientific approach to the caste census must be considered.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is preparing to accept the controversial caste report.