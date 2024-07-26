K’taka CM accuses Gowda, Kumaraswamy of misuse of power for acquiring land

Bengaluru: Under siege in the MUDA case, Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Friday hit back by releasing a list of alleged cases of misappropriation and misuse of power to get land, by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy.

In his statement on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah charged, “I cannot speak about their (Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy) family properties. It is impossible for anyone, including myself, to know their exact number, depth, or extent.”

“Kumaraswamy has recently targeted me, haunted by the clean image of Siddaramaiah. The clean image factor is disturbing his sleep. Therefore, he has started making baseless accusations.

“Feudalists have joined forces with people with a Hitler-mindset. Both are targeting me together. Let them do it. I have faced many such conspiracies in my lifetime,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“On March 17, 2011 former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa submitted records to the then chairperson in the Legislative Council regarding the allocation of 60,000 square feet of land by MUDA in Mysuru. Yediyurappa had provided evidence that HD Deve Gowda, flouting the rules, allocated 48 plots to his family. It is on record,” CM Siddaramaiah alleged.

“Additionally, Kumaraswamy was allotted an industrial plot totalling 21,000 square feet, from CITB Mysore on November 7, 1984. The industrial plot, developed at a rate of Rs 16 per square yard, was approved for Rs. 37,334 in the Industrial Suburb 3rd phase.

“The approval letter stipulated that an industry must be started there within two years. The acquisition letter was issued in 1985. However, Kumaraswamy did not establish the industry,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

He further attacked, “Had the industrial plot been given to someone else, an industry would have been established there, creating employment opportunities and generating revenue for the government.

“Kumaraswamy completely violated this. Moreover, on February 18, 2017, he requested the MUDA Commissioner for an alternate plot. On January 7, 2023, MUDA decided to grant him an alternate plot.

“However, another person, who had encroached on the same land, went to court and obtained a stay order, thus halting the process. Despite all these irregularities, Kumaraswamy speaks of principles,” CM Siddaramaiah chided.

“In Shimoga Urban Development Authority, 1,305 plots were created and allocated in the ABVP layout. Out of these, 807 plots were allocated illegally, leading to a large-scale scam. The Lokayukta report on this was submitted to the government in 2020. Strict action will also be taken regarding this matter,” CM Siddaramaiah warned.



