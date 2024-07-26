Pilikula Biological Park Implants Microchips in King Cobras and Other Animals

Mangaluru: The Pilikula Biological Park is one of the major zoos in India with more than 1200 wild animals including mammals, birds, and reptiles.

Pilikula has undertaken captive conservation breeding of King Cobra and other animals. The main objectives of the zoo include conservation, education, and scientific research of wild animals.

Since most of the animals of the same species look identical, microchipping is carried out to differentiate individuals easily. During the captive breeding programme to maintain the genetic lineage and to avoid inbreeding individual identification is important.

Pilikula Zoo has implemented tagging procedures for wild animals by implanting microchips. It is a tiny electronic device implanted under the sub­cutaneous layer of skin. Microchips have a separate receiver which consists of hand held scanner. Individual names of the animal and transponder numbers are recorded in the studbook.

Microchipping of King Cobras selected for captive breeding is underway. Tagging with microchips to Tigers, Lions, and Panthers will be taken up. Some of the species chosen including Stripped hyenas, Wild dogs, Indian grey wolves, Sloth bears, and crocodiles like Gharial and Nile species will be done.

During the process identification of sex will be done using sex probing instruments along with recording accurate length and weight.

To determine the sex in birds, DNA testing will be done. The implanted microchips are imported and microchipping will be completed within a month.

Scientific procedures for implanting microchips are done in the veterinary hospital of the zoo. Implanted microchips can long last till lifetime.